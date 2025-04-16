XFINITY Series PR

Registix, JR Motorsports Join Forces in Multi-Year Agreement

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

The Reverse Logistics Industry Leader will be Featured Across Multiple JRM Chevrolets in 2025 and 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Registix, a leader in the reverse logistics industry, rooted in home improvement, equipment, and specialized consumer product liquidations, will join the organization in a multi-year deal, beginning in June at Pocono Raceway. The North Carolina-based company will be featured as a primary partner in five NASCAR Xfinity Series events in both 2025 and 2026 across multiple JRM entries, starting with Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet at “The Tricky Triangle” on June 21. Registix will also partner with Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s multi-media entertainment company and branded content studio, throughout the duration of the agreement.

“It’s always a special feeling when you can welcome a new company, like Registix, into the sport and introduce them to what JR Motorsports is all about and what we can provide,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “I feel like we have the ability to give them a unique path for continued growth across JRM and Dirty Mo Media and it’s been great to see how excited and enthused they are about getting this partnership started.”

Founded by Filip Maciolowski in 2018, Registix operates on a vision of revolutionizing the reverse logistics sector delivering an unmatched service focused on quality, consistency and reliability built on the strength of their three cornerstone principles: speed, execution and relationships. Working as the bridge between buyers and sellers, Registix has become a pioneering force in leveraging their customer-centric approach to set new industry standards in performance, innovation and growth. This comprehensive approach not only addresses the immediate challenges of inventory liquidation and logistics, but also offers a suite of solutions designed to enhance efficiencies and maximize revenue recovery.

“We’re thrilled to partner with JR Motorsports, an organization that shares our commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence,” said Registix CEO Filip Maciolowski. “Like Registix, they’re a team that knows how to move fast and deliver results. This sponsorship is more than just a logo on a car – it’s a strategic alignment with a team that knows what it takes to win. We’re proud to support one of most respected names in racing and to officially join the NASCAR community.”

In addition to being the primary partner on the No. 88 Chevrolet at Pocono, Registix will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 1 Chevrolet with Carson Kvapil at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, the No. 7 Chevrolet with Justin Allgaier at Dover Motor Speedway on July 19, a return to Zilisch on August 8 at Watkins Glen International and culminating with the No. 9 Chevrolet and Connor Mosack at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 4. The Registix brand will also be featured as an associate partner for the duration of the 2025 season on board the No. 88.

Be sure to catch Zilisch and the No. 88 Registix Chevrolet at Pocono on June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT REGISTIX:

Registix has established itself as a leader in the reverse logistics industry, specializing in the secondary marketing – home improvement sector. Since its inception in 2018, the company has consistently achieved record-breaking performance years, driven by its commitment to operational efficiency, integrity and building strong, enduring relationships. The company’s unique approach to logistics, combined with a deep relationship and understanding of both their buyer and seller networks, positions Registix as a crucial partner in the reverse logistics marketplace. For more information on how to find success with Registix, visit www.registix.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
HFT Advance | Rockingham
Next article
JR Motorsports — NXS Rockingham Speedway Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Rockingham Speedway NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:15
Video thumbnail
Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels, and Jeff Gordon post-race Q&A
32:26
Video thumbnail
Larson dominates the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:29
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson caps dominant run with emotional Cup victory at Bristol
03:02

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

How Plumbers Can Help You Go Green at Home

SM -
With improved ecologically friendly technology and knowledge, plumbers in Durango, CO, will help you make eco-friendly choices that are not only beneficial to your house but the environment as well.
Read more

The Ultimate Checklist Before Hiring a Plumber

SM -
Whether you have a leaky pipe or are renovating your bathroom, the correct expert counts. An expert plumber in Columbus, OH, won't just fix the immediate problem but also cut costs on repair work down the road.
Read more

How Old Pipes Affect the Need for Sewer and Drain Repairs

SM -
House pipelines are responsible for daily convenience. Homeowners, however, do not care about the status of their pipes until they encounter acute issues. Pipes get weakened with time and are prone to breaking, corrosion, and clogging, thus necessitating regular repair.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 04.16.25

Official Release -
NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to Rockingham Speedway this weekend with the ARCA Menards Series East, Truck Series and Xfinity Series all competing on the one-mile short oval.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category