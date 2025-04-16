Registix, JR Motorsports Join Forces in Multi-Year Agreement

The Reverse Logistics Industry Leader will be Featured Across Multiple JRM Chevrolets in 2025 and 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 16, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Registix, a leader in the reverse logistics industry, rooted in home improvement, equipment, and specialized consumer product liquidations, will join the organization in a multi-year deal, beginning in June at Pocono Raceway. The North Carolina-based company will be featured as a primary partner in five NASCAR Xfinity Series events in both 2025 and 2026 across multiple JRM entries, starting with Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet at “The Tricky Triangle” on June 21. Registix will also partner with Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s multi-media entertainment company and branded content studio, throughout the duration of the agreement.

“It’s always a special feeling when you can welcome a new company, like Registix, into the sport and introduce them to what JR Motorsports is all about and what we can provide,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “I feel like we have the ability to give them a unique path for continued growth across JRM and Dirty Mo Media and it’s been great to see how excited and enthused they are about getting this partnership started.”

Founded by Filip Maciolowski in 2018, Registix operates on a vision of revolutionizing the reverse logistics sector delivering an unmatched service focused on quality, consistency and reliability built on the strength of their three cornerstone principles: speed, execution and relationships. Working as the bridge between buyers and sellers, Registix has become a pioneering force in leveraging their customer-centric approach to set new industry standards in performance, innovation and growth. This comprehensive approach not only addresses the immediate challenges of inventory liquidation and logistics, but also offers a suite of solutions designed to enhance efficiencies and maximize revenue recovery.

“We’re thrilled to partner with JR Motorsports, an organization that shares our commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence,” said Registix CEO Filip Maciolowski. “Like Registix, they’re a team that knows how to move fast and deliver results. This sponsorship is more than just a logo on a car – it’s a strategic alignment with a team that knows what it takes to win. We’re proud to support one of most respected names in racing and to officially join the NASCAR community.”

In addition to being the primary partner on the No. 88 Chevrolet at Pocono, Registix will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 1 Chevrolet with Carson Kvapil at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, the No. 7 Chevrolet with Justin Allgaier at Dover Motor Speedway on July 19, a return to Zilisch on August 8 at Watkins Glen International and culminating with the No. 9 Chevrolet and Connor Mosack at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 4. The Registix brand will also be featured as an associate partner for the duration of the 2025 season on board the No. 88.

Be sure to catch Zilisch and the No. 88 Registix Chevrolet at Pocono on June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT REGISTIX:

Registix has established itself as a leader in the reverse logistics industry, specializing in the secondary marketing – home improvement sector. Since its inception in 2018, the company has consistently achieved record-breaking performance years, driven by its commitment to operational efficiency, integrity and building strong, enduring relationships. The company’s unique approach to logistics, combined with a deep relationship and understanding of both their buyer and seller networks, positions Registix as a crucial partner in the reverse logistics marketplace. For more information on how to find success with Registix, visit www.registix.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.