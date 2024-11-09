Martin Truex Jr. claims Cup Series pole in final full-time start at Phoenix

Martin Truex Jr. will start his final NASCAR Cup Series event as a full-time competitor on the pole position for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 9.

Practice and Qualifying

The 2017 Cup Series champion from Mayetta, New Jersey, commenced the 2024 weekend finale at Phoenix as the second-fastest competitor of the series’ lone practice session on Friday, November 8. After two qualifying group rounds, he was one of 10 drivers that transferred to the final qualifying session.

Truex posted his best qualifying lap at 134.741 mph in 26.718 seconds and claimed the top-starting spot over Championship 4 contender Joey Logano.

In addition to winning the pole position, Truex will sport a special throwback scheme on his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry. It will mirror the scheme of his first Cup career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in October 2004, notched his 25th career pole in NASCAR’s premier series, his second in a row in recent weeks after he started on pole last weekend at Martinsville Speedway and his third at Phoenix.

Sunday’s Cup Series Championship event at Phoenix is set to mark Truex’s 693rd and final start as a full-time competitor in NASCAR’s premier series. Truex is currently ranked in 10th place in the 2024 driver’s standings and will continue his pursuit of his first elusive victory of the season.

“[The pole]’s very cool,” Truex said. “Honestly, you always want to be known as the guy that can go fast in any track, in any situation. Pressure is always pretty high for qualifying. You have to go out there and nail that perfect lap. You only get one shot at it these days. It is fun to go out there and beat everyone in anything. It feels good. It’s very cool, but the big prize is tomorrow. Hopefully, we can get that one.”

Top Ten

Joining Truex on the front row will be Joey Logano, the highest-starting Championship 4 contender with his best qualifying lap occurring at 134.690 mph in 26.728 seconds as he will contend for his third Cup Series championship for Sunday’s main event.

Chevrolet competitors Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start in the top five and they will be followed by Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell on the starting grid.

William Byron, who is contending for his first Cup title, will start in eighth place after a qualifying lap of 134.218 mph in 26.822 seconds. Championship 4 contender, Tyler Reddick, will start in 10th place. He will share the fifth row with Harrison Burton.

Reigning Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney is the fourth Championship 4 finalist. He will start in 17th place, despite being the fastest during Friday’s practice session.

All 40 competitors entered for Sunday’s finale at Phoenix earned a starting spot.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

Martin Truex Jr., 134.741 mph, 26.718 seconds Joey Logano, 134.690 mph, 26.728 seconds Ross Chastain, 134.268 mph, 26.812 seconds Kyle Larson, 134.308 mph, 26.804 seconds Chase Elliott, 134.228 mph, 26.820 seconds Ty Gibbs, 134.273 mph, 26.811 seconds Christopher Bell, 133.373 mph, 26.992 seconds William Byron, 134.218 mph, 26.822 seconds Harrison Burton, 132.188 mph, 27.234 seconds Tyler Reddick, 134.118 mph, 26.842 seconds Austin Cindric, 134.590 mph, 26.748 seconds Chase Briscoe, 134.635 mph, 26.739 seconds Justin Haley, 134.554 mph, 26.755 seconds Denny Hamlin, 134.605 mph, 26.745 seconds Carson Hocevar, 134.389 mph, 26.788 seconds Alex Bowman, 134.378 mph, 26.790 seconds Ryan Blaney, 134.263 mph, 26.813 seconds John Hunter Nemechek, 134.078 mph, 26.850 seconds Erik Jones, 133.834 mph, 26.899 seconds Corey LaJoie, 134.068 mph, 26.852 seconds Noah Gragson, 133.690 mph, 26.928 seconds Daniel Hemric, 133.909 mph, 26.884 seconds Jimmie Johnson, 133.531 mph, 26.960 seconds Chris Buescher, 133.740 mph, 26.918 seconds Kyle Busch, 133.492 mph, 26.968 seconds Derek Kraus, 133.605 mph, 26.945 seconds Brad Keselowski, 133.190 mph, 27.029 seconds Zane Smith, 133.531 mph, 26.960 seconds Bubba Wallace, 132.690 mph, 27.131 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 133.161 mph, 27.035 seconds Kaz Grala, 132.587 mph, 27.152 seconds Todd Gilliland, 132.251 mph, 27.221 seconds Ryan Preece, 132.528 mph, 27.164 seconds Daniel Suarez, 131.805 mph, 27.313 seconds Michael McDowell, 132.086 mph, 27.255 seconds Austin Dillon, 130.586 mph, 27.568 seconds JJ Yeley, 129.627 mph, 27.772 seconds Chad Finchum, 127.895 mph, 28.148 seconds Josh Berry, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds Jeb Burton, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is set to occur on Sunday, November 10, and air at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.