William Sawalich wins first Xfinity pole for 2024 finale at Phoenix

William Sawalich notched his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career pole position for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 9.

The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, posted his best qualifying lap at 134.168 mph in 26.832 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot over teammate Sheldon Creed, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 133.432 mph in 26.980 seconds.

With the pole position, Sawalich, who is set to make his third career start in the Xfinity circuit and in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 “all-star” Toyota Supra entry, will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s 2024 finale at Phoenix. He is set to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing on a full-time Xfinity basis in 2025, where he will be piloting the No. 18 Toyota Supra entry.

Speaking of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota entry, Sheldon Creed, who is making his final start with the Gibbs organization before he transitions to Haas Factory Team in 2025, will share the front row with teammate Sawalich. The 2024 Xfinity finale is set to mark Creed’s fifth time starting on the front row this season as he aims to capture his first elusive victory in the series.

Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith will start third and fourth, respectively, while Austin Hill will be the highest-starting Championship 4 contenders in fifth place as he strives to win his first Xfinity Series championship.

Rounding out the top-10 starting spots are rookie Jesse Love, Championship 4 finalist Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Championship 4 finalist AJ Allmendinger and Parker Retzlaff.

Notably, Justin Allgaier, the fourth Championship 4 finalist, will start in 37th place of the 38-car field and in a backup car. This is a result of Allgaier wrecking his primary car during Friday’s practice session after he ran over spilled fluid from Brennan Poole’s entry, slid and pounded the outside wall hard against Turns 1 and 2. Aric Almirola, who is contending for the 2024 Xfinity owner’s championship for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota team, was also involved in the practice carnage as he will start in 38th place, dead last, in a backup car.

All 38 competitors entered for Saturday’s finale at Phoenix earned a starting spot.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

William Sawalich, 134.168 mph, 26.832 seconds Sheldon Creed, 133.432 mph, 26.980 seconds Riley Herbst, 132.989 mph, 27.070 seconds Chandler Smith, 132.915 mph, 27.085 seconds Austin Hill, 132.523 mph, 27.165 seconds Jesse Love, 132.343 mph, 27.202 seconds Cole Custer, 132.270 mph, 27.217 seconds Sam Mayer, 132.178 mph, 27.236 seconds AJ Allmendinger, 132.139 mph, 27.244 seconds Parker Retzlaff, 132.042 mph, 27.264 seconds Matt DiBenedetto, 131.868 mph, 27.300 seconds Anthony Alfredo, 131.690 mph, 27.337 seconds Daniel Dye, 131.651 mph, 27.345 seconds Stefan Parsons, 131.454 mph, 27.386 seconds Sammy Smith, 131.372 mph, 27.403 seconds Jeb Burton, 131.324 mph, 27.413 seconds Shane van Gisbergen, 131.081 mph, 27.464 seconds Jeffrey Earnhardt, 130.976 mph, 27.486 seconds Josh Williams, 130.957 mph, 27.490 seconds Ryan Ellis, 130.785 mph, 27.526 seconds Connor Zilisch, 130.766 mph, 27.530 seconds Jeremy Clements, 130.657 mph, 27.553 seconds Ryan Sieg, 130.577 mph, 27.570 seconds Dylan Lupton, 130.572 mph, 27.571 seconds Blaine Perkins, 130.482 mph, 27.590 seconds Leland Honeyman, 130.359 mph, 27.616 seconds Dawson Cram, 130.086 mph, 27.674 seconds Brennan Poole, 129.767 mph, 27.742 seconds Kyle Sieg, 129.534 mph, 27.792 seconds Patrick Emerling, 129.450 mph, 27.810 seconds Parker Kligerman, 129.231 mph, 27.857 seconds Josh Bilicki, 128.834 mph, 27.943 seconds Brandon Jones, 128.599 mph, 27.994 seconds Joey Gase, Owner Points Greg Van Alst, Owner Points Garrett Smithley, Owner Points Justin Allgaier, Owner Points Aric Almirola, Owner Points

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is set to occur on Saturday, November 9, and air at 7 p.m. ET on the CW Network.