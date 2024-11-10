Burton Finishes 16th In Season Finale At Phoenix

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team finished 16th in Sunday’s Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway as their Ford teammates Joey Logano and his No. 22 crew won the season title in their Team Penske Mustang.

Burton started Sunday’s season finale from ninth place and had a steady drive all day to post his seventh finish of 16th or better this season. Burton and the Wood Brothers also secured 16th place in the final points standings, thanks to a win at Daytona in August that put them in the Playoffs.

On Sunday, Burton dropped back a few spots on the initial start and ended the first 80-lap Stage in 14th place.

In the second Stage, Burton and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team continued to race mostly inside the top 20 before ending that segment in 19th place.

In the third and final portion of the 312-lap race, Burton worked his way forward, taking 18th place on Lap 264, 17th by Lap 274 and 16th with 24 laps remaining.

Sunday’s race marked Burton’s final drive in the No. 21 Mustang. Next season will see Josh Berry take the wheel with Miles Stanley as crew chief.

Eddie Wood offered his congratulations to Team Penske and to Ford Motor Company for their championship and added his thanks for those who supported his team in 2024.

“We congratulate Roger Penske and his organization and everyone at Ford on a hard-fought championship,” Wood said. “They were most deserving.

“And as we close out the season I’d like to thank Harrison and all the members of our 21 team, as well as all of our sponsors and fans for all they do for us.

“We wish all of you a happy and safe offseason, and we are all working hard and looking forward to a successful 2025 season.”

The No. 21 team will return to the track on Feb. 2 for the Busch Light Clash at a familiar venue for the Wood Brothers – Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 100 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last eight decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.