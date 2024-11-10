CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX 2: Byron Drives to Third-Place Finish in Championship Race, Final Points Standings

NASCAR CUP SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

NOV. 10, 2024

Byron Drives to Third-Place Finish in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10:

POS. DRIVER

3rd – William Byron

4th – Kyle Larson

8th – Chase Elliott

10th – Daniel Suarez

WITH 36 NASCAR CUP SERIES RACES COMPLETE:

Wins: 15

Poles: 10

Top-Five Finishes: 71

Top-10 Finishes: 147

Stage Wins: 23

In his second career Championship Four appearance, William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team drove to a third-place finish in the 312-lap season finale race – ultimately ending the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season third in the final points standings.

The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native closes out the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with three trips to victory lane – highlighted by his first crown jewel triumph in the 66th running of the Daytona 500. Byron went on to prove his title potential early in the season, adding two more victories within the first eight points-paying races of the season (Circuit of The Americas – March; Martinsville Speedway – April). In addition to his three victories, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team tallied 13 top-fives and 21 top-10s at the conclusion of the 36-race season.

Closing out the third season of competition for the Next Gen cars, Chevrolet leads its manufacturer competitors with 15 victories – recorded by eight drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations. Among those triumphs included two crown jewel victories, including the Daytona 500 with Byron and the Brickyard 400 with Kyle Larson. This marks the third-consecutive season that the Bowtie brand has earned the highest win count on the season, with the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 also recording 18 wins in 2023 and 19 wins in 2022.

With 93 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 48.4% with 45 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 15 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 18 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – 12 wins).

In 108 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 52 victories – a winning percentage of 48.1%.

With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 866 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

Finished: 3rd

It was a different pit strategy call from crew chief Rudy Fugle. How would you describe that run to the end? Did you feel like you, maybe with a late yellow, you could have had something for Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney?

“I don’t know. I know that our No. 24 Axalta Chevy team worked really hard all day, and I feel like we maximized the most part of what we had. We just didn’t quite have enough. Those guys were just faster than us. We would have a short, little surge there in the middle part of the run, and then they would start to drive away on the short and long runs.

We just didn’t have enough, but I’m really, really proud of our team. We fought hard. It was a great strategy there in the final stage to do something different, but we just didn’t have enough.”

﻿Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

Finished: 10th

“I’m happy with our day. Just like at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, I feel like we maximized the potential of our No. 99 Worldwide Express Chevy, so that’s good. We had a 10th-place car, or so, and that’s exactly where we finished. I’m really proud of this team. We had a good year, and it’s definitely something good to build off of for the future.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Finished: 23rd

“We clawed all day and made the No. 31 Cirkul Chevrolet much better there the last few runs. Trent [Owens] made great adjustments as always. I’m proud of the hard work everyone on this team has put in this season. Today was bittersweet, but I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for these past few years.”

