Mazda MX-5 Cup $150,000 Scholarship Goes to Noah Harmon

Helio Meza and Ashlyn Speed win $100,000 scholarships

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2024) – Second time was the charm for Noah Harmon (Orlando, FL) who took home the big $150,000 scholarship from Mazda in his return to the MX-5 Cup Shootout this week. Harmon will use the prize money to compete in the 2025 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin. Helio Meza (Houston, TX) graduated from last year’s Spec MX-5 scholarship to win the runner-up prize of $100,000 toward his 2025 season. The Mazda Women in Motorsport Initiative Scholarship was won by Ashlyn Speed (Arlington, TX) who will have $100,000 to put toward her racing career in MX-5 Cup next year.

With a talent pool deeper than the Mariana Trench, judges for the MX-5 Cup Shootout had their work cut out for them. Beyond fast lap times and personality, judges looked at each finalists’ ability to interpret data and apply coaching advice.

“I say it every year, but this year’s MX-5 Cup Shootout finalists keep getting more and more impressive,” said Jonathan Applegate, Senior Manager, Mazda Motorsports. “For both Noah and Helio, we’ve watched them take all the right steps to get where they are and grow as drivers. It’s a proud moment for everyone at Mazda. And for Ashlyn, we’re thrilled that Whelen Engineering saw the same potential in her as we do and will take her under their wing as part of the Whelen Motorsports family next year.”

Having the experience of last year’s Shootout under his belt made Harmon a lot more comfortable at this year’s event, as did the time spent in an MX-5 Cup car at several races this season.

“Last year definitely helped,” Harmon said. “I kind of knew what to expect when I came here, and just knew I had to put everything together; driving technique, how to present myself around the paddock, what I needed to run, what I needed to do, all around all year. So, I think it worked.”

Naturally, Harmon was on cloud nine after the awards ceremony and still taking in what it all meant.

“It’s everything that me and my dad, my family, we’ve all worked for the last three years,” he added. “Everyone just believed in me. This means the world to me. I don’t have the words to describe it.”

The Shootout process was also familiar to Meza, who earned a spot on the Mazda Club Racing Factory Team at last year’s Spec MX-5 Shootout. While several other drivers put up more impressive results in the 2024 Spec MX-5 season, Meza was on top of his game at the Shootout.

“It’s unbelievable, just getting the opportunity to come to the MX-5 Cup Shootout to making the final three, which was mind blowing on its own and then to get up on the podium… like I’m at a loss for words,” the elated Meza said. “It’s going to take me a little while to realize what just happened.

“Obviously, driving the car was amazing, but meeting everyone and the coaches were great. They helped me develop over these two days, and since it was my first time in the car, they really got me up to speed quick, so can’t thank everyone enough at Mazda. I’m really looking forward to next year.”

In addition to winning the Mazda Women in Motorsports Initiative Scholarship, Speed will get to work with Whelen Motorsports to heighten her profile and network within the racing community.

“After my name got announced, I just felt so overwhelmed, and I started crying, and I felt so warm inside,” Speed said. “I’m just so thankful, for MX-5 Cup, for Mazda Motorsports and Whelen. And for everyone back home, at Cresson [Motorsport Ranch], the guys at the garage, it would not have been ever possible without them.”

Make sure to watch these drivers in action in the 2025 Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin, which kicks off at Daytona International Speedway, January 22 – 24.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.