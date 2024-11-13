WIMNA Launches Taylor Swift-Inspired Bell Racing Helmet #13 “Indy Era” Sweepstakes

MiscellaneousOther Series PR

Mooresville, NC (November 13, 2024) — Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) has unveiled an exciting addition to its already successful first round of eleven helmets in a series created by Bell Racing Helmets inspired by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

The auction of the first eleven helmets closed November 12 raising $24,781 to support the mission of WIMNA. A community of professional women and men devoted to enabling and advancing careers in motorsports for women across all disciplines by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment through mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, thereby ensuring the sport’s continued strength and successful future.

“We wanted a way for all Swifties and race fans to get a chance to win one of these unique creations,” says Cindy Sisson, Executive Director of WIMNA. “We are so honored to have the support of Bell Racing Helmets, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The response has been beyond belief.”

The #13 “Indy Era” helmet is the final in the series of Bell Racing Helmets, a brand of Racing Force Group, partnered with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) to create twelve custom helmets inspired by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. This collaboration, supported by WIMNA and the following female drivers, including Tatiana Calderon, Jamie Chadwick, Courtney Crone, Sabré Cook, Ashley Freiberg, Pippa Mann, Taylor Reimer, Isabella Robusto, Amanda Sorensen, and Co-founder of WIMNA Lyn St. James aims to raise awareness and encourage women’s participation in all areas of motorsport.

Each helmet, wrapped by local artist Hurricane Designs, represented a different era of Taylor Swift’s music and was brought to life by the IMS design team: Lucy Laux, Shae Balden, Mandy Walsh, Chloie Fisher, Caden Elzy, and Grace Keller.

The final helmet in the collection will be displayed at the Women with Drive IV Summit driven by Mobil 1 and at Bell Racing Helmets’ booth, 1913, during the PRI Show in Indianapolis, December 9-13.

Enter the sweepstakes here.

Entries for the sweepstakes are open through December 13, Taylor Swift’s birthday. The winner will be announced on December 21 and contacted directly ahead of the official announcement on social media.

For more information on WIMNA and the Women with Drive IV Summit driven by Mobil 1, visit: https://womeninmotorsportsna.com/women-with-drive-summit-iv/

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)
Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Founded as a 501c3 in April 2022, WIMNA is quickly establishing its positive impact on motorsports, supporting, and creating resources that enable women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business-related, media, and more to thrive in the industry. Best known for its Women with Drive Summit held each year, WIMNA also provides resources, mentorship, coaching, career connections, and more. Learn more at womeninmotorsportsna.com/.

About Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets is one of the longest operating and most storied helmet manufacturers in the world, and its founder, Roy Richter, is the grandfather of the modern-day helmet. For more than 65 years, Bell has enabled boundary breakers in automotive, motorcycling and bicycling categories to push themselves further than what was previously thought possible. Trusted by riders globally, Bell continues to innovate and inspire enthusiasts to be their best. To learn more, visit www.bellhelmets.com.

