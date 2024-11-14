NASCAR Cup PR

RFK Racing Wins Multiple Platinum MarCom Awards, Recognized for Outstanding Marketing and Communications Excellence in 2024

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 14, 2024) – RFK Racing is thrilled to announce its recent achievements at the 2024 MarCom Awards, where the team was honored with multiple Platinum Awards, marking a milestone in the organization’s dedication to marketing innovation and communications excellence. The prestigious accolades celebrate the team’s creative, impactful campaigns within NASCAR that have captured the attention and admiration of fans and partners across the industry.

RFK Racing’s award-winning entries showcased the team’s innovative approach to engaging fans and enhancing partner visibility, through unique platforms and integrated digital strategies. RFK scored a total of seven Platinum MarCom Awards and two Gold, being recognized for its work with partners BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, King’s Hawaiian, Consumer Cellular and Fastenal. In addition, the team was awarded Platinum recognition for its RFK TeK platform and ‘Backstreet Banter’ podcast initiatives.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with these MarCom Awards,” said Kevin Woods, VP, Marketing and Communications. “Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional motorsports marketing and developing unique initiatives that resonate with fans, partners and the community. These awards are a testament to our commitment to creative storytelling and elevating the RFK Racing brand through strategic partnerships and innovative content.”

The MarCom Awards, an international competition for marketing and communication professionals, recognize outstanding achievement in creative and digital communications, public relations, social media, branding, and more. With a distinguished panel of industry professionals evaluating thousands of entries worldwide, the MarCom Awards are a significant benchmark for marketing and communication excellence.

The MarCom Awards receives over 6500 entries annually, with only 18 percent being awarded with the Platinum Award and 22 percent Gold. RFK has been awarded 45 Platinum MarCom Awards since 2011.

In 2023, the RFK Marketing and Sales team received MarCom’s prestigious Platinum Team Achievement Award in recognition of the team’s outstanding performance.

In addition, RFK Racing earned multiple Hermes Creative and dotCOMM Awards in 2024, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in digital innovation and creative communication across the motorsports industry.

2024 MarCom Awards                              

PlatinumBuildSubmarines.com Pit Stop VideosBlue Forge AllianceSocial Video
PlatinumKing’s Hawaiian Top Secret CarKing’s HawaiianSocial Media Campaign
PlatinumCastrol Throwback/WinCastrolSocial Campaign
PlatinumConsumer Cellular LaunchConsumer CellularSocial Branding Campaign
PlatinumBuildSubmarines.com Total ProgramBlue Forge AllianceIntegrated Marketing
PlatinumRFK TeK ProgramRFK RacingIntegrated Marketing
PlatinumBackstretch BanterRFK RacingIndustry Focused Series
GoldFastenal TeK TalkFastenalSocial Campaign
GoldBuildSubmarines.com Red Sox CollabBlue Forge AllianceDigital Marketing
HMPocono Wellness WalkEsperionSpecial Event
HMFifth Third Fur BabiesFifth ThirdCorporate Social

2024 Hermes Awards

Platinum#Stage60 LaunchRFK RacingIntegrated Marketing
PlatinumConsumer Cellular LaunchConsumer CellularSocial Content
PlatinumKH Slider SeriesKing’s HawaiianSocial Content
PlatinumKH Pit Stop VideosKing’s HawaiianInstagram Engagement
GoldEsperion Website CTAEsperionSocial Media Campaign
GoldRFK TeK ProgramRFK RacingSocial Media Campaign
GoldBuildSubmarines.com Sub SpotlightBlue Forge AllianceSocial Media Campaign

2024 dotCOMM Awards

PlatinumBuildSubmarines.com Pit Stop VideosBlue Forge Alliance
PlatinumCastrol Throwback/WinCastrol
PlatinumBuildSubmarines.com Red Sox CollabBlue Forge Alliance
GoldKH Top Secret CarKing’s Hawaiian
GoldConsumer Cellular LaunchConsumer Cellular

About RFK Racing 
RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing. 

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
FORD PERFORMANCE AND ROUSH YATES ENGINES WIN THIRD NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP IN A ROW

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Martin Truex Jr records top 20 result in final full time Cup start at Phoenix
04:24
Video thumbnail
Anthony Alfredo fined, docked points following on track actions at Phoenix
02:15
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love named 2024 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year
03:46
Video thumbnail
2025 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE
00:32

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NASCAR Racing Experience Announces 2025 Schedule with 17 Locations Nationwide

Official Release -
Driving 101, which operates the NASCAR Racing Experience, the leader in authentic NASCAR driving experiences, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2025 schedule.
Read more

Formula Regional Americas Championship Scholarship Program Revamped for 2025

Official Release -
Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) has announced a new scholarship program for its 2025 season.
Read more

Zach Hollingshead wins the PT Autosport Aspiring Driver Shootout

Official Release -
PT Autosport’s mission statement is simple: provide a path into professional motorsports for deserving young drivers who might not otherwise have had the opportunity.
Read more

Max McLaughlin Joins Niece Motorsports’ Dirt Late Model Program in Partnership with HWH Performance

Official Release -
Niece Motorsports is bringing its Dirt Super Late Model operation back in full force through a partnership with HWH Performance.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category