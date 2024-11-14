RFK Racing Wins Multiple Platinum MarCom Awards, Recognized for Outstanding Marketing and Communications Excellence in 2024

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 14, 2024) – RFK Racing is thrilled to announce its recent achievements at the 2024 MarCom Awards, where the team was honored with multiple Platinum Awards, marking a milestone in the organization’s dedication to marketing innovation and communications excellence. The prestigious accolades celebrate the team’s creative, impactful campaigns within NASCAR that have captured the attention and admiration of fans and partners across the industry.

RFK Racing’s award-winning entries showcased the team’s innovative approach to engaging fans and enhancing partner visibility, through unique platforms and integrated digital strategies. RFK scored a total of seven Platinum MarCom Awards and two Gold, being recognized for its work with partners BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, King’s Hawaiian, Consumer Cellular and Fastenal. In addition, the team was awarded Platinum recognition for its RFK TeK platform and ‘Backstreet Banter’ podcast initiatives.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with these MarCom Awards,” said Kevin Woods, VP, Marketing and Communications. “Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional motorsports marketing and developing unique initiatives that resonate with fans, partners and the community. These awards are a testament to our commitment to creative storytelling and elevating the RFK Racing brand through strategic partnerships and innovative content.”

The MarCom Awards, an international competition for marketing and communication professionals, recognize outstanding achievement in creative and digital communications, public relations, social media, branding, and more. With a distinguished panel of industry professionals evaluating thousands of entries worldwide, the MarCom Awards are a significant benchmark for marketing and communication excellence.

The MarCom Awards receives over 6500 entries annually, with only 18 percent being awarded with the Platinum Award and 22 percent Gold. RFK has been awarded 45 Platinum MarCom Awards since 2011.

In 2023, the RFK Marketing and Sales team received MarCom’s prestigious Platinum Team Achievement Award in recognition of the team’s outstanding performance.

In addition, RFK Racing earned multiple Hermes Creative and dotCOMM Awards in 2024, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in digital innovation and creative communication across the motorsports industry.

2024 MarCom Awards

Platinum BuildSubmarines.com Pit Stop Videos Blue Forge Alliance Social Video Platinum King’s Hawaiian Top Secret Car King’s Hawaiian Social Media Campaign Platinum Castrol Throwback/Win Castrol Social Campaign Platinum Consumer Cellular Launch Consumer Cellular Social Branding Campaign Platinum BuildSubmarines.com Total Program Blue Forge Alliance Integrated Marketing Platinum RFK TeK Program RFK Racing Integrated Marketing Platinum Backstretch Banter RFK Racing Industry Focused Series Gold Fastenal TeK Talk Fastenal Social Campaign Gold BuildSubmarines.com Red Sox Collab Blue Forge Alliance Digital Marketing HM Pocono Wellness Walk Esperion Special Event HM Fifth Third Fur Babies Fifth Third Corporate Social

2024 Hermes Awards

Platinum #Stage60 Launch RFK Racing Integrated Marketing Platinum Consumer Cellular Launch Consumer Cellular Social Content Platinum KH Slider Series King’s Hawaiian Social Content Platinum KH Pit Stop Videos King’s Hawaiian Instagram Engagement Gold Esperion Website CTA Esperion Social Media Campaign Gold RFK TeK Program RFK Racing Social Media Campaign Gold BuildSubmarines.com Sub Spotlight Blue Forge Alliance Social Media Campaign

2024 dotCOMM Awards

Platinum BuildSubmarines.com Pit Stop Videos Blue Forge Alliance Platinum Castrol Throwback/Win Castrol Platinum BuildSubmarines.com Red Sox Collab Blue Forge Alliance Gold KH Top Secret Car King’s Hawaiian Gold Consumer Cellular Launch Consumer Cellular

