LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Partners with Newmar, A Leading RV Manufacturer, As Official Luxury Motor Coach Provider

NAPPANEE, I.N./ STATESVILLE, N.C. (November 18, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced that Newmar Corporation, a premium manufacturer of luxury recreational vehicles and fully-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) has been named the official luxury motor coach provider of the CLUB in a new one-year partnership.

For more than 50 years, Newmar has manufactured recreational vehicles that are the pinnacle of luxury, comfort, performance and design, giving their customers an unrivaled luxury outdoor experience. Now, LEGACY M.C. teammates and guests will have access to an elevated race-day experience with a new, custom-built King Aire coach designed specifically for the hospitality and corporate needs of the team. This 45-foot RV will feature a full custom graphics package in the CLUB’s black, gold, and white color pallet and will travel to 20-plus events in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, providing a space for entertainment and trackside hosting.

“Like LEGACY M.C., Newmar has a rich tradition of performance and a deep commitment to excellence,” said Newmar President Casey Tubman. “We are thrilled to partner with the team, building on our shared values while celebrating the past and future legacies of our companies. We cannot thank Cal, Jimmie and team enough for the warm welcome into the LEGACY family and look forward to an amazing 2025.”

The new Newmar coach will provide LEGACY M.C. with a guest experience solution that will set it apart from typical at-race entertainment of the past. Designed to fit LEGACY M.C.’s specifications and need to double as an entertainment space and office meeting area, Newmar once again proves itself to be the most customizable production coach on the market today, able to take on any challenge to create the ultimate home away from home.

“Having been involved in motorsport for close to 50 years I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work within the Formula One, IndyCar, off-road, sports car, and NASCAR spaces,” said Cal Wells III, chief executive officer of LEGACY M.C. “In each discipline our operations were critically affected by having a connected space that provides a quality environment for everything from engineering processes to hospitality. LEGACY M.C.’s new partnership with Newmar will provide an extraordinary platform to conduct all aspects of our motorsports business. We are so excited to have them aboard.”

Additionally, LEGACY M.C. will utilize this fully customized corporate coach for its at-track engineering meeting place and commercial operations activities and meetings, allowing the CLUB members to stay connected to the core product both on and off the track.

“Our team takes great pride in every build, from our superior quality to the wood craftsmanship we are known for,” said Tubman. “We know what it takes to deliver a luxurious home away from home and are eager to bring that experience to the track this season.”

LEGACY M.C. team will take ownership of their 45-foot 2025 Newmar King Aire in early February, and it will debut for partners and guests of the CLUB at the 2025 DAYTONA 500.

About Newmar

Newmar is a leading RV manufacturer with a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches with superior craftsmanship and unsurpassed quality. Newmar offers an industry-leading portfolio of premium motorhomes in the Class A Diesel, Class A Gas and Super C categories sold through a nationwide dealer network in the US and Canada. Newmar owners have come to recognize “the Newmar Difference” with outstanding customer service and superior product quality. Newmar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. For more information, visit NewmarCorp.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations materials visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.