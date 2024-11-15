GAIGE HERRERA SETS SIGHTS ON SECOND CONSECUTIVE NHRA CHAMPIONSHIP AT IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 14, 2024) – As the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season comes to a close at the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Gaige Herrera is on the brink of another crowning moment, as the young rider will attempt to claim his second consecutive world championship.

Herrera, rider of the RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki, has dominated the field for the past two seasons, winning 11 races a year ago en route to his first world title. With 10 event wins to his credit in 2024, he heads into the final race of the season with another commanding points lead, leading former champion Matt Smith by 123 points.

If Herrera keeps the margin above 120 points by the end of qualifying, he will clinch a championship on Saturday, much like he did a year ago. As sweet as that first title was, a second championship would be just as special for Herrera.

“If I’m able to win the second championship, I think this one will mean a lot more,” Herrera said. “I had to earn it a lot more this season. Last season, I kind of ran away with it and came out of nowhere with Andrew (Hines, tuner). We just gelled so quick and we were dominating right away. This year was definitely a lot tighter racing. There wasn’t much room for error. It’s going to mean a lot more for me, showing that last year was a fluke or just a one-time thing. It’s pretty amazing, honestly.”

The 2023 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals saw Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) take home event wins, while Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won world titles. The year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style, including eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

It is the last of six races in the Countdown to the Championship and after a slow start in the playoffs, Herrera has come on strong, winning the past three events.

Herrera is one of only four riders to have collected wins this season: 2023 Rookie of the Year Chase Van Sant won in his first career event in Seattle, Reading winner Hector Arana Jr. and six-time champion Smith who claimed victories in Sonoma and at the fall race in Charlotte.

Smith grabbed the points lead after the Charlotte playoff win, but Herrera, who boasts an incredible 47-4 round win record this season, bounced back with wins in St. Louis, Dallas and Las Vegas. He’s now won 21 races over the past two seasons with one race remaining, recording an other-worldly 97-8 record during that time. Now, Herrera hopes to finish off this run with another title in Pomona.

“It means a lot to have done what we have,” Herrera said. “We’ve won a lot of races in back-to-back years. I go home and I see all the Wally trophies and I remember just dreaming to be able to hold one and now I’ve got 21 of them. It’s insane and for us to do the same in back-to-back seasons, and to have 10 wins this year, it’s incredible and it just showcases (tuners, past champions) Andrew and Eddie Krawiec and all the guys back at the Vance & Hines shop. None of this is possible without them. I feel like these are more their wins than mine and I’m very thankful to be a part of it.”

In the Top Fuel ranks, Justin Ashley currently leads the points over former champs Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon by 44 and 45 points, respectively, with Steve Torrence and Doug Kalitta both close behind. Ashley has collected four wins this season, including the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip’s first event of the season.

The Funny Car championship is all but decided, as class newcomer Austin Prock takes a 188-point lead into Pomona. He’ll clinch his first career world title – and the 21st Funny Car title for John Force Racing – when he attempts his first qualifying pass. He’s also after a ninth Funny Car win, thought the likes of Hagan, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman and Bob Tasca III will try to close out 2024 in style.

Pro Stock has come down a three-car race, with Aaron Stanfield jumping into the lead with his Las Vegas win. He leads Dallas Glenn by 32 points as both drivers are seeking their first championship. Veteran Greg Anderson is only 56 points back, while the likes of Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. look to finish the year with a Pomona win.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage in the pits, where they can take part in Nitro School, meet and greets, influencer interviews and much more. Pomona race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the world champions and event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then live eliminations on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,475

2. Antron Brown, 2,431

3. Shawn Langdon, 2,430

4. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,390

Steve Torrence, 2,390

6. Clay Millican, 2,382

7. Brittany Force, 2,357

8. Tony Schumacher, 2,348

9. (tie) Shawn Reed, 2,215

Tony Stewart, 2,215 Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,662

2. John Force, 2,474

3. Ron Capps, 2,411

4. Matt Hagan, 2,404

5. Bob Tasca III, 2,380

6. Blake Alexander, 2,31

17. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,290

8. J.R. Todd, 2,256

9. Chad Green, 2,220

10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,212 Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,587

2. Dallas Glenn, 2,555

3. Greg Anderson, 2,531

4. Erica Enders, 2,459

5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,375

6. Matt Hartford, 2,273

7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,260

8. Jerry Tucker, 2,213

9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,206

10. Eric Latino, 2,189 Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,658

2. Matt Smith, 2,535

3. Richard Gadson, 2,427

4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,424

5. Chase Van Sant, 2,375

6. Angie Smith, 2,361

7. John Hall, 2,291

8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,282

9. Steve Johnson, 2,214

10. Chris Bostick, 2,160

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.