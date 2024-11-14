NHRA TO HONOR VETERANS DURING WEEKEND-LONG CELEBRATION AT HISTORIC IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 13, 2024) – NHRA officials announced a special Veteran’s Day celebration that will take place throughout the event at this weekend’s 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

As part of the weekend-long celebration of veterans at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans will receive a limited edition NHRA Challenge Coin that salutes our veterans and highlights NHRA’s longtime support of the armed forces. A special Veteran’s Day event t-shirt will also be available for purchase at NHRA’s NitroMall, with proceeds going to help purchase tickets for active military, veterans and their families to various events.

Track and event sponsor In-N-Out Burger will offer all veterans and active military members a free combo meal on Saturday during the race. Active duty military and veterans can pick up their free meal by showing their military ID on Saturday at any of the In-N-Out food trucks at the famed facility.

It’s one of many ways veterans and military members will be celebrated throughout the championship weekend at the legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Veterans attending the race can utilize at special red-carpet box office window at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to purchase tickets.

The NHRA and race teams will also play host to veteran VIPs throughout the event, culminating in a special parade and opening ceremonies on Saturday before qualifying action begins. Veterans will be paraded down the return road in 25 classic car convertibles to help kick off racing action. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and the color guard from the 11th ACR Horse Detachment from Fort Irwin will be part of the celebration as well.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate our veterans during our NHRA events and we’re especially excited to do it at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona,” said Evan Jonat, NHRA Vice President of Live Events. “Our amazing NHRA fanbase is always quick to show support to our veterans as well, helping make this a special weekend in Pomona. With terrific partners like Air Force, In-N-Out Burger and GOVX, as well as our race teams, we look forward to recognizing our veterans and their families as we close out an amazing 2024 season.”

Since 1984, the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals has been where champions are crowned, and the world will again be watching this year as the famed facility plays host to intense world title battles, incredible action and unforgettable moments. The weekend includes two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday leading into championship Sunday.

In the Top Fuel ranks, Justin Ashley currently leads the points over former champs Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon by 44 and 45 points, respectively, with Steve Torrence and Doug Kalitta both close behind.

The Funny Car championship is all but decided, as class newcomer Austin Prock takes a 188-point lead into Pomona. He’ll clinch his first career world title – and the 21st Funny Car title for John Force Racing – when he attempts his first qualifying pass.

Pro Stock has come down a three-car race, with Aaron Stanfield jumping into the lead with his Las Vegas win. He leads Dallas Glenn by 32 points as both drivers are seeking their first championship. Veteran Greg Anderson is only 56 points back as well..

The Pro Stock Motorcycle division has once again dominated by Herrera, the defending world champion. He heads to Pomona with 10 wins this year and a 123-point advantage over six-time world champion Matt Smith.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then live eliminations on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

