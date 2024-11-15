Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Earn 2024 Team Championship Title

CÁDIZ, Spain (November 15, 2024) — The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team has completed the North America Championship season following the final doubleheader at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain. With the completion of the LSTNA Championship, Wayne Taylor Racing has earned Team Champion honors as well as Lamborghini Palm Beach collecting the Dealership Champion accolade. From the 2024 LSTNA season, WTR collected 14 wins and nine additional podiums on the year.

Danny Formal and Ryan Norman concluded their first campaign together as a driver pairing in the No. 101 Huracán LST. Formal placed the No. 101 on pole position for Race 1, but challenging track conditions saw the No. 101 team slide back in the running order – ending their hopes for collecting the PRO class championship. In Race 2, Formal and Norman saw their luck turned around with victory to end the LSTNA season. Co-driver Norman quickly capitalized on the start of Race 2 to place the No. 101 car in prime position to grab the top step of the podium. With the LSTNA season complete, Formal and Norman earn PRO Class Vice Champion honors, tallying two overall wins on the season and a total of five podiums.

For Nate Stacy and Nick Persing, the No. 108 Huracán LST duo were on the prowl for their first PRO|AM Championship title entering the final two races of the LSTNA Championship. Race 1 provided a key opportunity for the pairing to capitalize on their pace to gain valuable points for their championship hopes. Stacy and Persing navigated the high-speed Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Race 1, grabbing the second step on the podium in Thursday’s race. Persing and Stacy were ready to leave it all out on the line as Race 2 approached. The pair gave it all they had, but unfortunately came up just 10 points short of the title, collecting the PRO|AM Vice Champion title. Stacy and Persing collected four wins on the year, including the PRO|AM class sweep at Circuit of the Americas.

Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee can boost the AM Class Championship trophy once again, as the pair have earned their second consecutive title. McIntosh and McGee’s 2024 LSTNA AM Championship title is their first with WTR and the first AM Class accolade for Wayne Taylor Racing. The No. 169 Global Power Components duo had a comfortable points lead entering Spain for the remaining North American rounds. Like their WTR teammates in Race 1, McGee and McIntosh battled the damp track surface and earned a top five AM Class result but the championship was still up for grabs come Race 2. Friday’s Race 2 saw a clean slate for all competitors as the pair propelled themselves from starting second into the lead and that momentum led to McGee and McIntosh capturing the victory and championship title simultaneously. The No. 169 team boosted six wins and three podiums in route to their title.

Ashton Harrison and Graham Doyle battled a competitive AM Class and were determined to end their season on high note with the doubleheader finale from Jerez de la Frontera. In Race 1, Harrison and Doyle had sights set on moving forward on the grid, however damp track conditions made it difficult to gain positions on track. For Race 2, the No. 110 DEX Imaging duo were ready for a reset and once again push their way forward. All looked promising for a podium position, however, late race contact halted the momentum for the No. 110 team. Harrison and Doyle may not have been in the championship battle, but the pair can be proud of their success from the year – especially their podium at Watkins Glen International – as well as finishing inside the top ten of the AM Class Championship standings.

Next up for the Wayne Taylor Racing LST stable are the World Finals competition from Jerez de la Frontera. Rather than competing altogether, the fields across LST North America, Europe and Asia will be split into two groups including AM and LB Cup then PRO and PRO|AM competition. Saturday, November 16, will see qualifying to set the grid for the World Finals doubleheader as well as the first round of World Finals. The AM and LB Cup Race 1, including WTR’s No. 110 DEX Imaging and No. 169 Global Power Components Huracán LSTs, is set for 1:55 p.m. Central European Time (7:55 a.m. ET) on Saturday. No. 101 PRO and No. 108 PRO|AM entries for WTR will compete in World Finals Race 1 later Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CET (10:15 a.m. ET). The conclusion of the LST World Finals weekend will see the AM and LB Cup final race go green at 11:50 a.m. CET (5:50 a.m. ET) with the final PRO and PRO|AM race set for 2:40 p.m. CET (8:40 a.m. ET) on Sunday, November 17. Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s YouTube channel will stream all four World Finals races from the weekend.

Ryan Norman No. 101 WTR LST (PRO): “I’m very proud of how we finished the season with a win here at Jerez! The WTR team has worked so hard this season and although we had some struggles early on in the season, we all came back stronger and even though we didn’t come out at the end with the championship, we all have a lot of great things to be proud of. It’s been such a great experience teaming up with Danny as my co-driver this season and we still have more work to do with the World Finals coming up this weekend. The car is in a great window right now and we will be giving it everything we have to go for the win in the finals.”

Danny Formal, No. 101 WTR LST (PRO): “The North American rounds are over and we’re going home with a win in Round 12. I’m very grateful for the WTR team, it was a great year. We earned P2 in the Championship, not what we wanted but we fought hard and never gave up. The WTR team did a fantastic job. I’m super excited for the World Finals starting tomorrow.”

Nate Stacy, No. 108 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “We fought with everything we had but, in the end, came up one spot short. It’s a brutal feeling for the guys, they all wanted this championship so badly however, we had a good racecar at the end of the race and showed promising speed throughout the race. I’m excited to see how we do in World Finals and can’t wait to give it our best shot!”

Nick Persing, No. 108 WTR LST (PRO|AM): “Bittersweet ending to the North American championship, while I am not disappointed with second, we definitely had a chance to win. Regardless I think we exceeded the expectations we had going into the season and watching my own progression over the season has been something to be proud of. As of now though my head is down fully focused on World Finals tomorrow because I think we have a shot to win it in PRO/AM.”

Glenn McGee, No. 169 Global Power Components LST (AM): “A great weekend! We started off strong, the weather threw us off on setup and Wayne Taylor Racing came up with an amazing setup for our race. Tony and I both qualified well. It was a little difficult in Race 1 because the conditions were damp. We knew starting eighth overall in Race 2, we had a good position and the car was amazing. We drove to the front and hung on to the leaders. I just took care of the tires and made sure the car was okay to give to Tony. Tony did an amazing job, brought it home in first place – got us the win and the championship. Wayne Taylor Racing did an amazing job all year and really proud that we could bring the North American championship for a second time and get it with the might of Wayne Taylor Racing behind us.”

Graham Doyle, No. 110 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “Ending the US Super Trofeo season I feel as if the results don’t display the feeling in our cars performance and our pace heading into World Finals. After a challenging Race 1 in shifting conditions, we were able to make our way through the field and up into a podium position spot. in Race 2. Yet the cards weren’t in our favor and late contact from a competitor stole away our chances. Looking ahead, I feel like we are ready to take on World Finals and hope to redeem ourselves.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 110 DEX Imaging LST (AM): “A bummer to end the North America final in the gravel. Graham had a crazy good start and gained a ton of positions and put us in contention for the podium.

The WTR team had us set up for success, but unfortunately contact from a competitor sent us into the gravel. Heartbroken for the entire team. Heads up and refocused onto World Finals for the remainder of the weekend. Very thankful to be given the chance to drive with Graham and WTR again this year, looking forward to a successful World Finals.”

