Crown Jewels and Blockbuster Events Highlight 2025 ASA STARS National Tour Schedule

(Macon, IL) – Building on a season that produced several close battles and even closer competition, the ASA STARS National Tour is gearing up for a 2025 schedule that features traditional crown jewel events as well as three exciting new additions.

The growing asphalt Super Late Model series will visit 12 different tracks in 8 different states beginning Tuesday, February 11th at the New Smyrna Speedway for the 26th running of the Clyde Hart Memorial and ending on Sunday, November 9th with the always exciting All American 400 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Following the Clyde Hart Memorial during Speedweek at New Smyrna Speedway, the series will head over to the Five Flags Speedway. The season opener for Five Flags will feature a Doubleheader weekend with the ASA STARS National Tour under the lights on Friday, March 21st, while the ARCA Menards Series East and Vores Compacts will race on Saturday March 22nd. Last year’s race at Five Flags saw Cole Butcher get his first of 3 wins enroute to his 3rd place finish in the point standings. Just 15 days after Five Flags, the ASA STARS National Tour will make its debut at the Dominion Raceway in Woodford, VA on Saturday, April 5th.

A Memorial Day Weekend doubleheader is set to take place starting Thursday, May 22nd at the Hickory Motor Speedway for Thursday Thunder in the Foothills. Then on Saturday, May 24th, the series will head to the newly renovated Newport Speedway in Newport, Tennessee.

The Dairyland Doubleheader is once again set for Father’s Day Weekend kicking off on Friday, June 13th at Madison International Speedway. The series will then make its debut at the World’s Fastest ¼ mile, the Slinger Super Speedway on Father’s Day Sunday, June 15th.

Saturday, July 26th, the series will head back home to the birthplace of ASA, Anderson Speedway, in Anderson, IN. Rookie of the Year winner, Kyle Steckly, took home his first ASA STARS National Tour win at Anderson this past season in the Redbud 400. After Anderson, the series heads back to Owosso Speedway, but in 2025 it will have a little twist. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 20th.

The final three races on the 2025 schedule are events with deep roots in short track racing. Saturday, September 13th is the 37th Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway. The series will return to the highbanks of the Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 12th for the 54th Winchester 400. All roads lead to Nashville for the ASA STARS National Tour season finale on Sunday, November 9th at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the 41st running of the All American 400.

Recently crowned NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, was the inaugural series champion in 2023, while Super Late Model hotshoe Casey Roderick claimed this year’s championship.

The series will again have live coverage on Track TV in addition to event replays on MavTV.

2025 ASA STARS National Tour Schedule

Tuesday, February 11 New Smyrna Speedway, New Smyrna Beach FL

Friday, March 21 Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, FL

Saturday, April 5 Dominion Raceway, Woodford, VA

Thursday, May 22 Hickory Motor Speedway, Newton, NC

Saturday, May 24 Newport Speedway, Newport, TN

Friday, June 13 Madison International Speedway, Oregon, WI

Sunday, June 15 Slinger Super Speedway, Slinger, WI

Saturday, July 26 Anderson Speedway, Anderson, IN

Wednesday, August 20 Owosso Speedway, Ovid, MI

Saturday, September 13 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, OH

Sunday, October 12 Winchester Speedway, Winchester, IN

Sunday, November 9 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, TN

For more information, visit https://starsnationaltour.com/

ASA STARS National Tour

Founded by Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent, The ASA STARS National Tour for pavement Super Late Model stock cars debuted in March 2023.

The ASA STARS National Tour is a twelve-race championship series, offering a $100,000 point fund. The tour will visit 12 different race tracks in 8 states in 2025, with the season beginning in February during Florida Speedweeks, and concluding in early November at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

For those unable to attend an event, live coverage of each of the 12 events can be found on Track TV in addition to each event being re-broadcast on MavTV.

Track Enterprises (TE) is a racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. In addition to the STARS National Tour, Track Enterprises owns and operates Championship Racing Association (CRA) and the ASA Midwest Tour. TE also has a strategic alliance with the ASA Southern Super Series.

ASA Branded Tours

ASA Branded Tours encompasses four (4) pavement super late model racing series operating under the Track Enterprises banner, and under the ASA Brand via a licensing agreement for logo and IP Rights. ASA Branded Tours include the ASA STARS National Tour; the ASA CRA Super Series; The ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.