All-female F1 ACADEMY series to return for next year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

F1 ACADEMY will return to Miami Gardens on May 2-4, 2025 as Round 3 of next year’s calendar

The junior series supports young female talent, aiming to broaden diversity, inclusivity and accessibility in motorsport

Miami’s event in 2025 will feature an F1 Sprint and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, offering fans a full weekend of racing

The Miami International Autodrome, set within the campus of Hard Rock Stadium, continues to elevate Miami’s reputation as a vibrant, fan-centric destination

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promoter of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, announced today that F1 ACADEMY, the successful all-female racing series, will return to the Miami International Autodrome in 2025. The event, scheduled for May 2-4, will host Round 3 of F1 ACADEMY’s 2025 season, giving fans another exciting opportunity to watch elite talent in motorsport. It will be F1 ACADEMY’s first race in North America on the 2025 calendar.

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 will once again boast an enhanced three-day schedule, as Formula 1 has selected next year’s event to feature a Sprint weekend format after a highly successful 2024. With the addition of a Saturday race, spectators are guaranteed three full days of on-track excitement. F1 ACADEMY and the popular one-make Porsche Carrera Cup North America will join the bill as support series, creating a thrilling lineup for fans to enjoy.

“As a promoter, we are committed to doing our part in furthering the growth of motorsport, and the return of F1 ACADEMY to the Miami International Autodrome underscores that,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “Susie Wolff and her team have done a phenomenal job leading F1 ACADEMY and stewarding the opportunity to both develop and showcase young women in this sport, which we wholeheartedly celebrate and believe only enhances the experience for fans. Alongside our Sprint format and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, we’re looking forward to delivering another exciting weekend of top-tier motorsport action in May.”

Established in 2023, F1 ACADEMY aims to bridge the barriers to entry for young women in motorsport. By offering opportunities for drivers aged 16 to 25, the series is working towards a more inclusive and accessible motorsport environment. F1 ACADEMY drivers receive extensive support in all aspects of competition, from technical training to physical and mental preparation, helping them build the skills needed to progress to higher tiers of racing, such as Formula 3 on the path to Formula 1.

The cars used in F1 ACADEMY are optimized for overtaking with versatile suspension setups and a focus on cost-effective competition. Powered by a four-cylinder, 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with a top speed of 150mph, these Tatuus-built cars provide the ideal stepping stone for young drivers advancing through junior categories. In the two rounds held at the Miami International Autodrome last May, Alpine Academy driver Abbi Pulling secured a double victory and is on course to secure this year’s championship.

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 will be the fourth race to be held in Miami Gardens on a 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. Each year, Miami is the first of three Formula 1 races to be held in the United States and has developed a reputation as an experience that combines world-class racing with the fun and culture of Miami, unrivaled food and beverage offerings and luxury hospitality.

Tickets for next year’s race are now on sale, offering fans a range of exclusive experiences. New for 2025 is the McLaren grandstand, which offers attendees a 3-day grandstand ticket on the outside of Turns 6, 7, and 8, including team merchandise and a chance to win a thrilling passenger lap of the circuit. For ultimate luxury and access to three of Miami’s most elite hospitality settings on each day of the event, fans can select the LuxePass for The 72 Club, The Paddock Rooftop Club, and The Casa Tua Trackside Club. Alternatively, the Club Pass offers an elevated experience at The Vista Club, Boathouse and Turn 18 Club, blending modern splendor with panoramic views across the Miami International Autodrome. For more details, please visit https://f1miamigp.com/.

About the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality. Located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida, the event was recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and the event’s promoter South Florida Motorsports (SFM) was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is hosted by SFM at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

About Formula 1®

The history of Formula 1® began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition and the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group shares.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula One company. All rights reserved.

For more information about Formula 1® visit: www.formula1.com