Todd Gilliland to Carry on Love’s Travel Stop Livery Into 2025 and Beyond

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 19, 2024) – Todd Gilliland will enter the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with new, yet familiar colors. Gilliland will pilot the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Todd will follow in his father, David’s, footsteps in representing the Love’s colors at FRM.

As Love’s enters its 13th consecutive season with FRM, it was David Gilliland who first raced the Love’s livery in the 2013 Daytona 500. David went on to race for the company in 2014 and 2015, giving the FRM partner their first pole and top-five finish.

Todd first began racing for Love’s, under the Speedco banner, in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series beginning in 2020 and again in 2021. Heading into the 2025 season, the 24-year-old driver now steps into the # 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford and is FRM’s longest tenured driver.

“It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season,” said Gilliland. “It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford.”

“I do not take this next step lightly,” continued Gilliland. “I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow this team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025.”

Love’s will once again be the premier partner of the team and will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for more than half of the season, beginning at the Daytona 500.

The crew chief and other partners will be announced before the start of the 2025 season.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT LOVE’S

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.