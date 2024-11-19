Travis Mack named crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek for 2025 Cup season

Travis Mack has been named crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota entry for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The news comes as Mack spent the 2024 Cup season as a crew chief for Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet entry that was piloted by five competitors (AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Derek Kraus and Josh Williams) throughout the season. In 32 races, Mack led the No. 16 team to one pole, one top-five result and four top-10 results. Ultimately, Mack would be released by Kaulig and replaced by Darian Grubb and Andrew Dickeson for the remaining five events of the season.

“I’m looking forward to helping LEGACY MOTOR CLUB build something great,” Mack said in a released statement. “There are a lot of talented people here at LEGACY M.C. I worked with Jimmie [Johnson] at Hendrick Motorsports, and I know his work ethic and determination – so his vision for the CLUB is really exciting, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Mack, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, commenced his racing career as a mechanic for Clement Racing in the ARCA Menards Series division. After winning three championships with driver Frank Kimmel, he joined Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) and worked as a shock specialist and front-end mechanic. Nine years later, Mack joined JR Motorsports, where he would spend the next two seasons working with Regan Smith and Chase Elliott in the Xfinity Series before he returned to the Cup Series to work as a car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 HMS Chevrolet team in 2015.

In 2017, Mack made his first appearance as a Cup Series crew chief in an interim role for Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond Raceway, where the latter finished 13th after leading 13 laps. Mack then became a full-time Cup crew chief in 2018, where he was paired with veteran Kasey Kahne at Leavine Family Racing. Near the halfway point of the 2018 season, however, Mack scaled back down to the Xfinity circuit, where he reunited with JR Motorsports and worked as a crew chief for Michael Annett.

After spending the 2019-20 seasons as Annett’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series, Mack returned to the Cup Series as he was paired with Daniel Suarez and the newly formed Trackhouse Racing, beginning in 2021. The following season, the duo notched their first Cup career victory at Sonoma Raceway in June 2022, which enabled both to make the Playoffs and settle in a career-best 10th place in the final standings.

Through 155 appearances as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, Mack has achieved one victory, two poles, one Playoff appearance, 11 top-five and 31 top-10 results while working with eight different competitors.

Meanwhile, Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Toyota team is coming off its first campaign with John Hunter Nemechek as a full-time competitor in the entry. Throughout the 36-race schedule of the 2024 season, Nemechek recorded four top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 25.4 and settled in 34th place in the final standings, where they ended up six spots behind teammate Erik Jones and the No. 43 Toyota team. The No. 42 team was primarily led by crew chief Ben Beshore before Brian Campe, Legacy’s technical director, filled in as an interim crew chief for the remaining five events on the schedule.

“Travis is a welcome addition to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” Jacob Canter, SVP – Sporting Director for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, added. “As we continue to make changes and evolve on the competition side, the goal is to place the right people in the right places. That will take some time, but we are thrilled to have a talent like Travis on board and can’t wait to see what he, Ben and the rest of the engineering team can accomplish over this short off-season.”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to commence at Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash on February 2, 2025, with a start time of 8 p.m. ET on FOX. This event will be followed by the 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway which is scheduled to occur on February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.