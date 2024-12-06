Jeb Burton, Blaine Perkins named full-time Xfinity competitors for Jordan Anderson Racing in 2025

Jeb Burton and Blaine Perkins will both be driving for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR-BA) as full-time competitors for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Burton, who returns to JAR-BA for a third consecutive season, will retain driving responsibilities of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro entry while Perkins, who is new to the organization, will be inheriting the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro entry as he replaces the departing Parker Retzlaff.

The news comes as JAR-BA is coming off its fourth consecutive season competing in the Xfinity Series and second in a row in fielding two full-time entries (Nos. 27 and 31 entries). Throughout the 33-race Xfinity schedule in 2024, JAR-BA entries tallied a combined two poles, four top-five results, 12 top-10 results and 65 laps led. At the conclusion of the season, Burton finished in 19th place in the final standings while Retzlaff, who recorded the organization’s first two poles and highest-finishing result of the season in third place at Daytona International Speedway in February, finished in 21st place.

In addition, JAR-BA fielded a third entry (No. 32 Chevrolet) for a total of 15 events as team owner Jordan Anderson, Austin Green, Sage Karam and Ryan Vargas took turns piloting the entry. The entry, which recorded two top-five results and five top-10 results in 2024, is scheduled to return in 2025 as an “all-star” entry with its driver lineup to be determined.

“We’re excited to continue building this program with Jeb and Blaine as we lay the groundwork for the future entering our fifth season in the Xfinity Series.” Anderson said in a released statement. “The journey from a single-car operation to where we are now speaks to our team’s perseverance and growth mindset. Having Jeb return as the veteran to our program will continue to add depth and the experience needed to take us to the next level. I’m grateful to Parker Retzlaff’s efforts these last two seasons in the No. 31 and the opportunity to assist in his growth as a driver as he continues to move up the ranks. We have the same vision with Blaine next season, and plan to give him all the tools, and opportunities, to continue developing as a driver on and off the track. This is a fantastic opportunity to keep expanding our program with focused drivers, dedicated team members, and committed partners who believe in our shared vision for the organization.”

“Teamwork truly makes the dream work, and it’s a ‘never give up’ mentality that drives everything we do,” John Bommarito, co-owner of JAR-BA, added. “We’re eager to see what Jeb and Blaine can accomplish together. Both of these drivers embody the integrity and tenacity we aim to bring to the track, and with the entire JAR-BA family behind them, we know we’re set for another season of great achievements.”

Amid the announcement, Burton expressed his excitement in returning to JAR-BA, the organization that the Halifax, Virgnia, native recorded is first NASCAR victory at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2023. Burton’s victory also enabled both him and the organization to make the Xfinity Series Playoffs, where he settled in 12th place in the final driver’s standings. Currently, Burton has made 175 career starts in the Xfinity Series and has tallied two victories (both at Talladega), 14 top-five results, 40 top-10 results, 170 laps led and an average-finishing result of 17.5 as he strives to return to the Playoffs and contend for more victories in 2025.

“Coming back for a third season with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport means a lot to me,” Burton said. “We’re building something special here, and I’m ready to carry the momentum forward into 2025. It’s a privilege to work with this team, and I’m grateful to Jordan, John, [crew chief] Shane [Whitbeck], and all our great partners involved for their belief in what we’re doing. I’m looking forward to putting this Chevrolet back up-front next season and giving our fans something to cheer for.”

Like his new teammate Burton, Perkins expressed his excitement in joining JAR-BA and striving to be competitive after spending this past season driving for RSS Racing. Perkins, a three-time ARCA Menards Series West race winner from Bakersfield, California, has recorded a single top-10 result and an average-finishing result of 26.8 through 75 current Xfinity starts.

“Joining Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is an exciting step in my career development,” Perkins said. “To be part of such a dedicated Chevrolet organization with a team that shares a passion for growth and success is a fantastic opportunity. I’m looking forward to representing the team and all our partners with everything I have and making the most of the 2025 season.”

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15 at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.