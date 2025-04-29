North Wilkesboro Honors Dale Earnhardt’s Legacy On His 74th Birthday, While Looking Ahead To NASCAR All-Star Race Week

On what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 74th birthday, North Wilkesboro Speedway honors his legacy as a five-time winner ahead of an action-packed All-Star Race Week, May 15-18

NASCAR All-Star Race Week packages, single-day tickets and camping to all NASCAR All-Star Race Week events are on sale at northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (April 29, 2025) – Today, on what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 74th birthday, North Wilkesboro Speedway is reminded of the legendary driver’s enduring connection to the track. Long before its modern-day revival, Earnhardt’s five victories at this iconic short track cemented his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. With anticipation building for the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race week, May 15-18, fans can relive Earnhardt’s unforgettable moments at North Wilkesboro and experience the same thrilling atmosphere that once served as the backdrop for some of his most iconic wins.

Here are three of his most iconic North Wilkesboro triumphs:

Class of the Field – April 1987

At the height of his 1987 domination, Earnhardt was untouchable. Few moments showcased this more than the 1987 First Union 400 at North Wilkesboro. He led a jaw-dropping 319 of 400 laps, holding off third-generation rival Kyle Petty by 1.72 seconds. It was vintage Earnhardt — relentless, efficient, and cool under pressure. The impressive victory helped catapult him toward his third NASCAR Cup Series championship later that same season.

Snapping Handsome Harry’s Streak – September 1991

With Harry Gant chasing a modern-era record for a fifth straight Cup win, Earnhardt was the only driver who could stop the streak — and he did so in dramatic fashion. Brake issues plagued Gant late in the race, and Earnhardt pounced with just nine laps to go. He led only those final nine laps, but they were the most important of the day. The win was gritty, clutch, and championship-caliber — and, sure enough, Earnhardt went on to capture the 1991 Cup title.

“The Man in Black” vs. “Wonder Boy” – April 1995

North Wilkesboro bore witness to one of the earliest duels between Earnhardt and a young Jeff Gordon. While Gordon was rising fast, it was still Earnhardt’s turf in the spring of 1995. The seven-time Cup Series champion led 227 laps and crossed the line a staggering 13.48 seconds ahead of Gordon’s colorful No. 24. Fans saw a legend holding off the future — a symbolic passing of the torch that wouldn’t come easy.

Earnhardt won five times at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but these three triumphs stand out as timeless reminders of his grit, skill and ability to own the moment.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is more than just a racetrack; it’s a living testament to NASCAR’s rich history. For generations of fans, this short track has been the stage for some of the sport’s most legendary moments, especially those involving The Intimidator himself. As the NASCAR All-Star Race approaches, there’s no better time to pay homage to the past and honor Earnhardt’s legacy, whose grit and determination still echo through the foothills of North Carolina. The spirit of those historic races, where heroes were made and legends were born, lives on at North Wilkesboro Speedway — where the thrill of NASCAR’s past meets the excitement of its future.

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will feature more on-track action than ever before. In addition to all the NASCAR Cup Series activity, fans can enjoy zMAX CARS Tour feature races both Thursday (The Reverend Whiskey 75) and Friday (Late Model Stock Cars) nights, along with the Window World 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and a Jake Owen concert presented by Raymer Oil on the frontstretch Saturday. Sunday’s racing action begins with the FaithFest 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Series race preceding the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

May 15-18 NASCAR All-Star Race Week ticket packages — including eight races, the Pit Crew Challenge, Jake Owen concert and all NASCAR qualifying sessions — start at just $130. Race week packages or individual event day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

