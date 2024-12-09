Richard Childress Racing Announces NASCAR Xfinity Series Crew Chief Lineups and Promotions Ahead of 2025 Season

Andy Street Promoted to NASCAR Cup Series, While Chad Haney and Danny Stockman to Lead RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Teams

WELCOME, NC (December 9, 2024) – Richard Childress Racing announced this week several competition leadership changes within its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series programs designed to strengthen the organization and overall performance leading into the 2025 season.

Andy Street has been promoted to crew chief for a third NASCAR Cup Series team at RCR that will run in multiple races with multiple drivers in 2025. The Kernersville, North Carolina native will also serve as crew chief for a limited number of Xfinity Series races. In addition to crew chief duties, Street will provide competition direction and assistance to RCR’s alliance partners as NASCAR Xfinity Series engineering manager.

Street, whose career at RCR began in 2003, spent the last three seasons as crew chief of the No. 21 Chevrolet with driver Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Together, the duo advanced to the NASCAR Playoffs three consecutive seasons, including a Final Four berth in 2024. All told, Street earned 10 race wins with Hill and was the winningest crew chief at RCR the past three seasons.

Chad Haney has been named crew chief of the No. 21 Chevrolet with driver Austin Hill in the Xfinity Series. Haney brings to the role more than 30 years of professional motorsports experience as a car chief and mechanic at the highest levels of the sport, including stints as car chief in the NASCAR Cup Series for drivers such as Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick.

Danny Stockman will continue to work with Jesse Love as crew chief of the No. 2 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, building on a successful first year together in which the rookie driver earned one race win, seven top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes enroute to advancing to the NASCAR Playoffs and clinching Rookie of the Year honors.

“Andy Street brings a wealth of knowledge to our NASCAR Cup Series program as we continue to evaluate ways to build a deeper bench and promote from within,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “This move gives Andy the chance to gain NextGen experience and have a bigger opportunity on the Cup side while still contributing to our Xfinity Series program and working with our alliance partners. Chad Haney is already well situated for his new position as crew chief of the No.21 Chevrolet given his most recent experience as head mechanic liaison between RCR and our alliances. He’s very detailed and has built trust and camaraderie with the team. I know he will work well with Danny Stockman, who is a great mentor for young drivers and has built a strong program with Jesse Love. Danny Lawrence will continue to provide leadership to the Xfinity program and help build RCR for the future.”

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).