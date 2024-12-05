Kaulig Racing Announces Progressive Roster Moves

Team Names Multiple-Race Winner Mike Cook as Technical Director; Lands Aussie Andrew Dickeson as Crew Chief for Ty Dillon and Reunites Veteran AJ Allmendinger with Crew Chief Trent Owens

WELCOME, N.C. (December 5, 2024) – The winds of change continue to sweep through Kaulig Racing, as it announced major competition leadership moves for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.

Mike Cook joins the burgeoning team as Technical Director following more than a decade as a winning, lead engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing with drivers Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe.

Australian native Andrew Dickeson has been named Crew Chief for Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet with driver Ty Dillon. Dickeson joins the team after years as engineer at Richard Childress Racing.

Long-time crew chief Trent Owens will reunite with three-time NCS winner AJ Allmendinger in support of the Californian’s return to full-time Cup series competition. Allmendinger won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas in October, launching him into the championship race for the second time in his career.

“I think this is the most impressive competition leadership group we have ever had,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice. “We have such a great core team with all the men and women of Kaulig Racing, and bringing in smart people with fresh eyes will really help us compete on the track.”

“After a decade of learning and honing my craft, I am really excited to contribute to the continuing growth of Kaulig Racing,” said Cook, winner of the 2017 Daytona 500. “Nothing in racing happens overnight, but I know I have the tools and the support I need to bring immediate impact.”

“Andrew has the demeanor and stability that I think will give Ty the best opportunity he has ever had at the Cup level,” continued Cook. “AJ and Trent are just in sync and have a great working relationship. Both drivers are hungry and dedicated, so I know that team is going to be strong and impress some people in 2025.”

Owens has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, accumulating a win in each of NASCAR’s top series, one NCS win, five NXS wins, and one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) win.

Dickeson brings a wealth of engineer experience, developed while racing in Australia in the V8 Supercars Super2 Series and the United States. Dickeson most recently worked for Kaulig Racing’s technical alliance partner Richard Childress Racing.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.