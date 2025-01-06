Austin Cindric to join Ford Multimatic Motorsports for the Rolex 24 At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 – Ford Performance NASCAR Cup driver Austin Cindric has been selected to the Ford Multimatic Motorsports line-up for the IMSA-sanctioned 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Cindric will substitute for endurance driver Ben Barker, who broke his collarbone while skiing during the holidays. He will join the full season pairing of Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx in the No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3.

“The 24 Hours of Daytona has become a very meaningful event for me and my career,” said Cindric. “This will be my sixth opportunity to run this race, and with the Ford Mustang GT3, it’s one of the best opportunities I’ll have had at taking one of those watches home.

“It’s important that I wish Ben all the best in his recovery as I get to keep his seat warm. I’m keen to do my part in contributing to a great result, but also representing Multimatic and Ford properly as they start their season in IMSA.”

The Mooresville, N.C. native is a multi-race winning driver in the premier NASCAR Cup series, including the 2022 Daytona 500 in a Team Penske Mustang.

“We have great momentum moving into the season opening round at Daytona,” offered Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “It is a difficult situation with Ben’s injury coming when it did, but we are excited to have Austin step into the Ford Mustang GT3. Austin is one of the most diverse drivers we have, a proven winner with Mustang in NASCAR and sports cars. He is a perfect fit to step in and team with Seb and Rocky at Daytona.”

Prior to a career in stock car racing, Cindric competed in major sports car racing series across North America. He proved his talent as a Ford development driver in Mustang GT4 which has included four Michelin Pilot Challenge appearances with Multimatic Motorsports at Daytona, and a 2019 race win alongside Priaulx at Road Atlanta.

“In 2025, it’ll be 10 years exactly since the first time I came down to Daytona to race for Multimatic and Ford in Michelin Pilot Challenge,” Cindric said. “That nervous 16-year-old would be happy to learn where things would be 10 years on. Needless to say, there are a lot of familiar faces. I’m grateful to get the nod, and I’m looking forward to getting to work soon.”

“It is a real shame for Ben and for the team that he will miss Daytona, but accidents happen. He is already on the mend and will be back in action soon,” said Pascal Zurlinden, Executive Vice President, Multimatic Engineering & Special Vehicle Operations. “We’re delighted to welcome Austin back to the team and we are sure he will do an excellent job, as he has always done for us.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com

About Ford Performance Motorsports

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with Red Bull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, TikTok and YouTube.

About the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA)

The International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Historic Sportscar Racing, as well as five one-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin, Mustang Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information please visit www.IMSA.com, x.com/imsa, www.facebook.com/IMSA or www.instagram.com/imsa_racing.