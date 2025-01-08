Castroneves, Legge Lead 77-Driver Entry for ARCA Menards Series Pre-Race Practice at Daytona

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (January 8, 2025) – Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship ace Katherine Legge headline an entry list that features 77 drivers spread among 42 cars at the annual ARCA Menards Series Pre-Race Practice at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day session is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, January 9 and 10, with Saturday, January 11 reserved as a rain date.

Castroneves will pilot the No. 82 Chevrolet prepared by Pinnacle Racing Group, the team that led Connor Zilisch to five wins in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024. The energetic 49-year-old, from Sao Paolo, Brazil, earned Indianapolis 500 victories in 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021. Additionally, he has scored 21 other NTT Data IndyCar Series victories and six CART Champ Car World Series wins. He has four previous starts on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway oval, all in the International Race of Champions, with a best finish of sixth in 2004.

Legge, 44, from Guilford, England, has made her name racing both open wheel cars and sports cars on both sides of the Atlantic. She made seven NTT Data IndyCar starts in 2024 driving for Dale Coyne Racing with a best finish of 15th at The Milwaukee Mile. Legge has four IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship victories, winning in the GT3 class at Belle Isle and Watkins Glen in 2017 and Belle Isle and Laguna Seca in 2018. She has a total of eleven podium finishes in 92 career series starts. Legge will pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet prepared by Joe Farre’s SPS Racing which won the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway with Sam Mayer and will compete for the ARCA Menards Series East championship in 2025 with Tyler Reif driving.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie of the Year Lavar Scott leads the brigade of series regulars into Daytona. He will be joined by highly touted rookie Isabella Robusto, fellow championship contender Lawless Alan, Canadian youngster Chase Pinsonneault, and 2024 Talladega winner Jake Finch out of the Ventutrini Motorsports stable, Brent Crews, Gio Ruggiero, and William Sawalich for Joe Gibbs Racing, Nitro Motorsports drivers Amber Balcaen, Thad Moffitt, and Gavan Boeschele, fan favorite Andy Jankowiak, CARS Tour champion Brenden Queen, Atlantic coast short track veteran Jason Kitzmiller, West Coast late model star and 2024 ARCA Menards Series West winner Kole Raz, and over 60 more drivers.

Seven drivers will also participate in the ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona: Trevor Huddleston from the ARCA Menards Series West, Zachary Tinkle from the ARCA Menards Series East, Austin Beers from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Burt Myers from the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Chase Burda from the ASA CRA Super Series, Ty Fredrickson from the ASA Midwest Tour, and Dustin Smith from the ASA Southern Super Series. Several participants from the Road to Daytona have matriculated from the pre-race practice runs to competing at Daytona and battling for and winning NASCAR national series championships. Former participants include 2023 ARCA Menards Series winner at Daytona Greg Van Alst, 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, ARCA Menards Series race winner Travis Braden, and 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie of the year Layne Riggs.

Live timing and scoring data will be available throughout the two days of track activity, scheduled to run from 10 am through 5 pm, at ARCARacing.com.

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season will kick off with the 62nd Annual Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The race will be televised live on FOX starting at 12 noon ET; the race will also be broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network.

ARCA Menards Series

Pre Race Practice

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona, FL – 2.50 miles