Castroneves, Legge Lead 77-Driver Entry for ARCA Menards Series Pre-Race Practice at Daytona

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (January 8, 2025) – Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship ace Katherine Legge headline an entry list that features 77 drivers spread among 42 cars at the annual ARCA Menards Series Pre-Race Practice at Daytona International Speedway. The two-day session is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, January 9 and 10, with Saturday, January 11 reserved as a rain date.

Castroneves will pilot the No. 82 Chevrolet prepared by Pinnacle Racing Group, the team that led Connor Zilisch to five wins in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024. The energetic 49-year-old, from Sao Paolo, Brazil, earned Indianapolis 500 victories in 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021. Additionally, he has scored 21 other NTT Data IndyCar Series victories and six CART Champ Car World Series wins. He has four previous starts on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway oval, all in the International Race of Champions, with a best finish of sixth in 2004.

Legge, 44, from Guilford, England, has made her name racing both open wheel cars and sports cars on both sides of the Atlantic. She made seven NTT Data IndyCar starts in 2024 driving for Dale Coyne Racing with a best finish of 15th at The Milwaukee Mile. Legge has four IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship victories, winning in the GT3 class at Belle Isle and Watkins Glen in 2017 and Belle Isle and Laguna Seca in 2018. She has a total of eleven podium finishes in 92 career series starts. Legge will pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet prepared by Joe Farre’s SPS Racing which won the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway with Sam Mayer and will compete for the ARCA Menards Series East championship in 2025 with Tyler Reif driving.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series Bounty Rookie of the Year Lavar Scott leads the brigade of series regulars into Daytona. He will be joined by highly touted rookie Isabella Robusto, fellow championship contender Lawless Alan, Canadian youngster Chase Pinsonneault, and 2024 Talladega winner Jake Finch out of the Ventutrini Motorsports stable, Brent Crews, Gio Ruggiero, and William Sawalich for Joe Gibbs Racing, Nitro Motorsports drivers Amber Balcaen, Thad Moffitt, and Gavan Boeschele, fan favorite Andy Jankowiak, CARS Tour champion Brenden Queen, Atlantic coast short track veteran Jason Kitzmiller, West Coast late model star and 2024 ARCA Menards Series West winner Kole Raz, and over 60 more drivers.

Seven drivers will also participate in the ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona: Trevor Huddleston from the ARCA Menards Series West, Zachary Tinkle from the ARCA Menards Series East, Austin Beers from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Burt Myers from the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Chase Burda from the ASA CRA Super Series, Ty Fredrickson from the ASA Midwest Tour, and Dustin Smith from the ASA Southern Super Series. Several participants from the Road to Daytona have matriculated from the pre-race practice runs to competing at Daytona and battling for and winning NASCAR national series championships. Former participants include 2023 ARCA Menards Series winner at Daytona Greg Van Alst, 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, ARCA Menards Series race winner Travis Braden, and 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie of the year Layne Riggs.

Live timing and scoring data will be available throughout the two days of track activity, scheduled to run from 10 am through 5 pm, at ARCARacing.com.

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season will kick off with the 62nd Annual Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The race will be televised live on FOX starting at 12 noon ET; the race will also be broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network.

ARCA Menards Series
Pre Race Practice 
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona, FL – 2.50 miles

Car #First NameLast NameHometownState/RegionTeamOEM
12BLanieBuiceLocust GroveGARev RacingChevrolet
22LEloySebastianMexico CityMexicoRev RacingChevrolet
33MWillieMullinsFredricksburgVAMullins RacingFord
43PBradPerezKannapolisNCMullins RacingChevrolet
53SReginaSirventMexico CityMexicoMullins RacingChevrolet
64AAlexQuarterleyWestfieldMAQuarterley RacingChevrolet
74DDaleQuarterleyWestfieldMAQuarterley RacingChevrolet
86LavarScottCarney’s PointNJRev RacingChevrolet
98SeanCorrGoshenNYEmpire RacingChevrolet
109DCodyDennisonHokes BluffALFast Track RacingFord
119SDustinSmith MobileALFast Track RacingFord
1210CZdenekChovanecPuerto La CruzPortugalFast Track RacingFord
1310BCraigBrackenWindsorOntarioFast Track RacingFord
1410HDaltonHanesGreensboroNCFast Track RacingFord
1510PEdPompaBallston SpaNYFast Track RacingFord
1611AAustinBeersNorthamptonPAFast Track RacingFord
1711CChaseBurda ColumbiavilleMIFast Track RacingFord
1811PPresleySorahCambridge CityINFast Track RacingFord
1911ZZacharyTinkleSpeedwayINFast Track RacingFord
2012CColtonCollinsMannfordOKFast Track RacingFord
2112HTrevorHuddleston Agoura HillsCAFast Track RacingFord
2212MBurtMyersWalnut CoveNCFast Track RacingFord
2312TDaveyAkersWaverlyOHFast Track RacingToyota
2415ChasePinsonneaultBelle RiverOntarioVenturini MotorsportsToyota
2518CBrentCrewsOklahoma CityOKJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2618RGiovanniRuggieroSeekonkMAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2718SWilliamSawalichEden PrairieMNJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2820LawlessAlanVan NuysCA Venturini MotorsportsToyota
2922NickWhiteInglesFLDrew WhiteChevrolet
3023KatherineLeggeGuilfordEnglandSPSChevrolet
3124AustinVaughnBurnsvilleMSVenturini MotorsportsToyota
3225JakeFinchLynn HavenFLVenturini MotorsportsToyota
3327TimRichmondOttawaILRichmond RacingToyota
3428HLandon S.HuffmanConnelly SpringsNCPinnacle Racing GroupChevrolet
3528QBrendenQueenChesapeakeVAPinnacle Racing GroupChevrolet
3630MGarrettMitchellOmahaNERette-Jones RacingFord
3730SKyleStecklyMilvertonOntarioRette-Jones RacingFord
3837GRickGoodaleDenverNCRise MotorsportsToyota
3937MJeffMaconiWilbrahamMARise MotorsportsToyota
4037SMikeSenicaDoylestownPARise MotorsportsToyota
4137TTimGouletMilwaukeeWIRise MotorsportsToyota
4246FTyFredricksonNorthfieldMNNitro MotorsportsToyota
4346MThadMoffittTrinityNCNitro MotorsportsToyota
4452BobMartinNorth CollinsNYMartin MotorsportsToyota
4555LTreytenLapcevichGrimsbyOntarioVenturini MotorsportsToyota
4655RIsabellaRobustoFort MillSCVenturini MotorsportsToyota
4762SteveLewis Jr.RansomvilleNYSteve Lewis MotorsportsChevrolet
4867RyanRouletteMinotNDMaples MotorsportsChevrolet
4968HBrytonHornerSeffnerFLKimmell RacingFord
5068MScottMeltonRockfordMIKimmell RacingFord
5169KWillKimmelSellersburgINKimmell RacingFord
5269WNolanWilsonSanfordFLKimmell RacingFord
5370AAmberBalcaenWinnipegManitobaNitro MotorsportsToyota
5470GGavanBoscheleMooresvilleNCNitro MotorsportsToyota
5573AVincentArthurManchesterMDKLAS MotorsportsFord
5673JAndyJankowiakTonawandaNYKLAS MotorsportsFord
5773WAJWallerIstachattaFLKLAS MotorsportsFord
5875DBryanDauzatAlexandriaFLBrother-In-Law MotorsportsChevrolet
5975RDavidRodriguezNaplesFLBrother-In-Law MotorsportsChevrolet
6076KoleRazLake OswegoORAM RacingFord
6177CoreyDayClovisCASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
6282HelioCastronevesSao PauloBrazilPinnacle Racing GroupChevrolet
6385BeccaMonopoliLakelandFLCity Garage MotorsportsToyota
6488A.J.MoyerTampaFLMoyer RacingChevrolet
6593CCalebCostnerDallasNCCW MotorsportsChevrolet
6693MTristanMaheuSt. MichelQuebecCW MotorsportsChevrolet
6797IIssacKitzmillerMaysvilleWVCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet
6897JJasonKitzmillerPetersburgWVCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet
6999MichaelMaplesChoctowOKMaples MotorsportsChevrolet
7000CoreyAikenRockledgeFLKennedy Aiken Racing TeamToyota
7103AAlexMalyckeAlexandriaVAClubb RacingFord
7203CAlexClubbMorrisILClubb RacingFord
7303GChrisGoldenElk CityOKClubb RacingFord
7403MDougMillerSatsumaFLClubb RacingFord
7503PJulianPrimusAustellGAClubb RacingFord
7605TJHarrisEllenboroNCKennedy Aiken Racing TeamToyota
7707JeffScofieldWesley ChapelFLScofield RacingChevrolet

