Photo by Kirk Schroll for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Lawless Alan joins Venturini Motorsports for 2025 ARCA season

By Andrew Kim
Lawless Alan will join Venturini Motorsports forces and contend for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2025.

Alan, a 24-year-old native of Van Nuys, California, will be piloting the No. 20 Toyota Camry entry on a full-time basis with continuous sponsorship support from AUTOparkit.

The news comes as Alan is coming off his third consecutive full-time campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series division, where he achieved his first top-five career result by finishing fifth at Talladega Superspeedway this past October. In addition, he recorded a total of six top-20 results and an average-finishing result of 24.2 before he settled in 24th place in the final standings, all while competing with Reaume Brothers Racing.

“Super excited to make this announcement with Venturini Motorsports,” Alan said in a released statement. “This is a great opportunity to be in topflight equipment each week and have the reassurance of the team and amazing manufacturer like Toyota behind me. I can’t thank everyone enough for making this deal happen, especially the ongoing support from AUTOparkit, they make this happen. It feels good to have this type of confidence going into the season. Knowing Venturini has the resources allows me to be more aggressive with my mindset. I fully expect to compete each week for wins. I think once I see my name at the top of the speed charts, I know we’ll be ready for business.”

Alan, who grew up racing in Legends cars and Late Models, captured the NASCAR Home Tracks championship at Irwindale Raceway and the Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway in 2018. He elevated his racing career to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli the following season and campaigned across the ARCA Menards Series divisions, between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In 2021, Alan made his Truck Series debut at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course with Reaume Brothers Racing, where he finished 36th. He made four additional starts with the Reaume Brothers organization before he campaigned in four of the final six Truck events with Niece Motorsports.

The following season, Alan drove Niece’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for his first full-time campaign in the Truck Series. Throughout the season, he recorded eight top-20 results, a season-best 11th-place run at Circuit of the Americas and an average-finishing result of 24.2 before settling in 22nd place in the standings. He would finish 22nd in the final standings for a second consecutive time during the following season, but he accumulated 23 additional points at 317 overall as he notched a career-best average-finishing result of 22.3 and notched his first top-10 career result at Talladega.

Throughout the 2024 season, Alan also competed in six ARCA starts with Reaume Brothers, where he recorded four top-nine results and a season-best fifth place at the Milwaukee Mile in late August.

Alan is the second confirmed competitor full-time driver for Venturini Motorsports in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series season. He will be a teammate to Isabella Robusto, who was announced as the driver of the team’s No. 55 Toyota entry in mid-December. In addition, Chase Pinsonneault, the 2024 CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour Rookie-of-the-Year recipient, will drive Venturini’s No. 15 Toyota entry for the 2025 season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in mid-December.

With his plans for this upcoming season set, Lawless Alan’s bid for the 2025 ARCA Menards Series championship with Venturini Motorsports will commence at Daytona on February 15 at noon ET on FOX.

