Fastenal and RFK Racing Celebrate 15 Years of NASCAR Partnership

Fastenal Returns as One of the Sport’s Longest-Tenured Brands

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2025) – RFK Racing and primary partner Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) will celebrate their 15th season of partnership in 2025. Fastenal, which recently extended its relationship with RFK, is one of the longest-tenured brands in NASCAR. When Fastenal initially teamed up with RFK in 2010, they were paired with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Carl Edwards. Today, Fastenal is a primary partner for NASCAR Champion Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford, serving as the longest-tenured brand within RFK’s large family of partners.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years with Fastenal,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “They have been an integral part of our journey, both on and off the track, and their ‘Blue Team’ has become part of the RFK family. They’re integrated into everything we do, and their supply chain expertise is critical to our ability to build and maintain fast race cars. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to achieve even greater things together in the years to come.”

“Our partnership with RFK Racing has elevated and strengthened the Fastenal brand with millions of NASCAR fans,” said Fastenal’s CEO, Dan Florness. “It’s more than just putting our name on the car. We work closely with their team to achieve our marketing goals, and they rely on our team for supply chain expertise. We’re excited to continue the collaboration in 2025.”

Fastenal’s iconic blue paint scheme will return to the track with RFK in 2025 and beyond, with Chris Buescher driving in most of the events. 2025 will also see an expanded presence of Fastenal’s Body Guard® brand on the track. The orange and black Body Guard® paint scheme will grace all three RFK Racing entries during the season, including team co-owner Brad Keselowski (No. 6) and team newcomer Ryan Preece (No. 60).

A Look in the Rearview Mirror

With Fastenal as the primary partner, Carl Edwards and the No. 60 Xfinity Series team won the 2011 owners’ championship. The Fastenal brand was also on board when Buescher’s No. 60 secured the 2015 Xfinity Series championship.

Fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Matt Kenseth has also appeared behind the wheel of a Fastenal Ford for RFK Racing, as have Greg Biffle, Trevor Bayne, and Bubba Wallace. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted the No. 17 Fastenal Ford in the Cup Series from 2015 to 2019. Overall, Fastenal has supported, and served as a primary partner with, nine different RFK drivers during the partnership.

Fastenal Fords have made just shy of 300 starts with RFK Racing in NASCAR action since 2010. During that time, RFK and Fastenal have accumulated 10 victories and 87 top-10 finishes together to go along with a pair of NASCAR Championships.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Fastenal

Fastenal provides a broad offering of industrial supplies, including fastener, safety, and metal cutting products, to manufacturing, construction, and state and local government customers through more than 3,600 in-market locations (branches and customer-specific Onsite locations) spanning 25 countries. With continual investment in tailored local inventory, dedicated local experts, and flexible FMI® (Fastenal Managed Inventory) and digital solutions, Fastenal helps its business partners achieve product and process savings across the supply chain – a “high-touch, high-tech” approach encapsulated by its tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™. Fastenal’s local service teams are supported by 17 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing resources, enabling it to grow by getting closer to customers and providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to customer supply chain challenges.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.