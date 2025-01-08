PRIME VIDEO JOINS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS AS A PRIMARY SPONSOR OF NASCAR CHAMP CHASE ELLIOTT

KEY RACES LEAD INTO PRIME VIDEO’S 2025 BROADCAST SLATE

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2025) – Amazon’s Prime Video has joined Hendrick Motorsports as a new sponsor of driver Chase Elliott and his No. 9 NASCAR Cup Series team through 2027. The relationship includes three primary races annually, complemented each year by full-season associate sponsorship.

In 2025, the No. 9 Prime Video Chevrolet will debut at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, followed by Kansas Speedway on May 11 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. The new car livery was revealed today on social media.

Prime Video’s three primary events with Elliott will lead directly into the streamer’s five-race Cup Series broadcast slate, which kicks off with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. Prime Video is NASCAR’s first fully direct-to-consumer media partner.

“We’re thrilled to work with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase as we begin our NASCAR coverage in 2025,” said Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video. “It represents an exciting extension of our new NASCAR relationship. Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut.”

In addition to exclusively streaming five races to conclude the first half of the Cup Series season, Prime Video will present exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for almost the entire first half of the Cup schedule (excluding the Busch Light Clash, Duel at Daytona, DAYTONA 500, and the NASCAR All-Star Race). Fans in the United States will be able to watch NASCAR live at home or on the go, and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.

“Welcoming Prime Video to our team is a proud moment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They’ve committed to our sport in a big way and are taking an innovative approach to delivering world-class broadcasts and content to our fans. Hendrick Motorsports is ready to support their efforts, and we look forward to building something special together over the next three years.”

Elliott, 29, has 19 points-paying Cup wins and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for seven consecutive years (2018-2024). Last season, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native earned his eighth career playoff berth, including 2020 when he won the series championship.

“It’s great to see Prime Video come into NASCAR and now join us at Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 9 team,” Elliott said. “They’re leaders in entertainment and technology, and I think that’s a perfect fit on a lot of levels. Seeing a fresh perspective on our sport is cool, and I’m happy to be a part of the effort and have their support.”

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO SPORTS:

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NBA, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom & Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden and Denmark; New Zealand Cricket in India; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasil football, Serie A football and the NBA in Brazil; boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan; and Chivas in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (312) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.