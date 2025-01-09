Front Row Motorsports, Zep Announce Partnership for Noah Gragson

Zep to Serve as Official Cleaning Supplier of Front Row Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 9th, 2025) – Continuing to grow its network of partners before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season begins, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is excited to announce a new partnership with Zep. The cleaning supplier will be represented as the primary partner on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in two NASCAR Cup Series events, collaborating with FRM and Noah Gragson throughout the season to promote their line of cleaning solutions. Additionally, Zep will serve as a season long associate partner on all FRM vehicles, including the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Whether in industrial or retail settings, Zep is the go-to cleaning brand for professionals and is recognized as a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions. Zep is excited to enter this new partnership that will designate the brand as the “Official Cleaning Supplier of Front Row Motorsports”.

“Zep is excited about our new partnership with Front Row Motorsports as the official cleaning brand throughout their organization,” said Greg Heyer, Executive Vice President Retail Sales and Marketing, Zep. “We look forward to working with Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team as the primary sponsor at some key races this season and help bring FRM to victory lane!”

Gragson will debut the No. 4 Zep Ford Mustang Dark Horse in June at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28th. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the 1.54-mile intermediate speedway has statistically been a good track for Gragson, having earned three top-5’s and five top-10’s and averaged a finishing position of 8.3. The Saturday night race is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET and will be the first race of the season televised on TNT Sports. Fans can also tune into the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90 to listen to the action live.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zep as the official cleaning supplier of Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season,” said Noah Gragson. “Their industry-leading cleaning products will play a key role in maintaining the high-performance standards we strive for both on and off the track. With Zep’s support, we are excited to build a successful partnership that enhances our team’s performance and makes a lasting impact throughout the season.”

Zep’s second primary race is August 23rd at the famed Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. In the Xfinity Series, Gragson has one win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, capturing the checkered flag in 2020. In the Cup Series, Gragson has one top-5 and two top-10’s. His career best finish of fifth came in 2022. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or tune in to the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90 to listen in.

ABOUT ZEP, INC.

Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for industrial and institutional, retail, and food & beverage customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium solutions built over an 85-year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.