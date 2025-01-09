Beard Motorsports Announces Plans for 2025 Daytona 500

Fortify Building Solutions Will Back Single-Car Effort and Driver Anthony Alfredo in 67th Running of the ‘Great American Race’

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Jan. 9, 2025) – Beard Motorsports announced today that it plans to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Driver Anthony Alfredo will be back behind the wheel of the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which will be dressed in the colors of Fortify Building Solutions.

Started by the late Mark Beard Sr., Beard Motorsports is owned and operated by the Beard family with Linda Beard at the helm, and her children, Amie Beard-Deja and Mark Beard Jr., overseeing the daily operations. The 2025 season is Beard Motorsports’ ninth participating in select events that make up the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the season-opening Daytona 500 will mark the team’s seventh start in the “Great American Race” since making its debut in that event in 2017.

“It’s an honor to be talking about our ninth season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Beard-Deja, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “This obviously started as a passion project for my dad and has become a labor of love for our family. We put in a lot of hard work and that is evident by the product we bring to the track every time we show up. It’s a credit to the team of people that we have assembled to prepare our racecars, and it all starts with our crew chief Darren Shaw, who has been busy preparing the car for the 2025 Daytona 500.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony Alfredo back behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet and are very honored to continue the relationship we have started with Fortify Building Solutions. To have that brand continue its support of Beard Motorsports means a lot.”

Fortify Building Solutions, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, offers North America’s most extensive selection of high-quality metal roofing, wall panels and metal building solutions to local builders, contractors and homeowners through retail storefronts across the country. The brand’s more than 20 branch locations supply professionals and homeowners with hometown service and support, backed by a nationwide manufacturing and distribution network. The company partnered with Beard Motorsports during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, sponsoring the No. 62 entry in the Oct. 6 YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with the Beard family and Anthony Alfredo,” said Rayome Soupiset, general manager of retail direct at Cornerstone Building Brands. “Fortify Building Solutions is about serving our communities at the local level and positively contributing to the communities we operate in. As we expand our footprint in Florida and across the Southeast, we’re excited to be a part of the 2025 Daytona 500 and share in the excitement of NASCAR with our customers and employees. We believe the NASCAR platform is an excellent way to amplify the Fortify Building Solutions brand, but more importantly, that this partnership with the Beard family and Anthony represents a shared commitment to local community, perseverance and excellence.”

Since making his NASCAR debut in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2019, Alfredo has been busy making a name for himself in the NASCAR garage. The native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, has competed in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series and has been a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last three seasons. Alfredo raced the Beard Motorsports entry in three Cup Series races in 2024, earning a career-best finish of sixth in the April 21 GEICO 500 at Talladega.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the goal for every driver that goes the NASCAR route,” Alfredo said. “The Beards gave me this chance to race for them last year and I couldn’t be happier to be back competing with them again in 2025. They are such a great family and the team does a great job bringing fast cars to the track. We learned a lot together in 2024 and I think it will be a difference-maker for us going into this season.

“And to further this relationship with Fortify Building Solutions is an amazing opportunity. It’s a relationship that means a lot to me, given my family’s background in the metal building construction industry. As the brand expands nationally through local storefronts, it’s providing faster service to the communities they serve without losing the personal touch. I think we have a great opportunity to do some amazing things to promote the speed and service their customers can expect.”

More information regarding Beard Motorsports’ plans for the 2025 NASCAR season will be announced at a later date.

