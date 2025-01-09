Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen join JR Motorsports for part-time Xfinity campaigns in 2025

Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will both be piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro entry for JR Motorsports (JRM) for select events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Chastain, a native of Alva, Florida, will make his first Xfinity start of the upcoming season at Circuit of the Americas (March 1) before he then competes at Darlington Raceway (April 5), Nashville Superspeedway (May 31), Dover Motor Speedway (July 19) and at Iowa Speedway (August 2).

Meanwhile, teammate van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, will make his first Xfinity start with JRM in the series’ inaugural event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City (June 14) before he returns to drive the No. 9 entry for the following road-course events at the Chicago Street Course (July 5), Sonoma Raceway (July 12) and at Watkins Glen International (August 9).

The news comes as both Chastain and van Gisbergen are scheduled to compete as full-time Cup Series competitors for Trackhouse Racing in 2025. It will be Chastain’s fourth consecutive season at Trackhouse while van Gisbergen will embark on his first full-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series.

This past season, Chastain, a five-time Cup Series race winner who won at Kansas Speedway in September, competed in four Xfinity events with DGM Racing, where he recorded two top-10 results and a season-best sixth-place finish at Watkins Glen this past August.

Through 208 current Xfinity starts, Chastain has recorded two victories, one pole, 24 top-five results, 53 top-10 results, 961 laps led and an average-finishing result of 16.6. The 2025 season will mark the Floridian’s 12th year with at least one start in the Xfinity circuit. JRM will become the 11th team Chastain has driven for as he strives to utilize the extra seat time in the Xfinity circuit to gain a competitive edge in the Cup competition.

“I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series,” Chastain said. “Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win.”

Compared to Chastain, teammate van Gisbergen campaigned in his first full-time stint in the Xfinity Series at Kaulig Racing this past season. Throughout the 33-race schedule, he notched his first three career victories at Portland International Raceway, Sonoma and Chicago, respectively, between June and July. Despite settling in the runner-up spot in the final Rookie-of-the-Year standings, van Gisbergen tallied a total of three poles, seven top-five results, 10 top-10 results, 100 laps led and an average-finishing result of 16.5, which was also enough to finish in 12th place in the final standings.

Previously, van Gisbergen won in his Cup Series debut at Chicago while driving Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 entry in 2023. Amid the excitement of being named a full-time Cup competitor for the 2025 season, the New Zealander also values the extra seat time gained within NASCAR’s lower series to be competitive and be a frequent front-runner among NASCAR’s elite.

“I’m trying to get as much experience as I can,” van Gisbergen said. “JR Motorsports is one of the top teams and won the championship with Justin Allgaier. I can’t wait to get started.”

With JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet entry serving as the organization’s “all-star” entry, both Chastain and van Gisbergen will compete alongside JRM’s full-time Xfinity competitors that include the reigning champion Justin Allgaier, junior driver Sammy Smith and rookies Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch in 2025.

Additional details for the JRM’s No. 9 “all-star” entry for the 2025 Xfinity Series have not been determined.

With their part-time Xfinity Series campaigns in 2025 set, Ross Chastain will make his first series start with JRM at Circuit of the Americas on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network while van Gisbergen will make his first start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.