Reaume Brothers Racing expands to fielding three full-time Truck entries in 2025

Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) will be fielding three full-time entries for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as RBR took to social media on Thursday, January 9, to reveal its acquisition of the No. 2 from Rev Racing. As a result, RBR’s newly formed No. 2 Ford F-150 entry will be fielded alongside the Nos. 22 and 33 entries for the entire Truck schedule this upcoming season. While the drivers of the Nos. 2 and 22 entries remain to be determined, the team confirmed in mid-October that Frankie Muniz, a former actor and ARCA Menards Series competitor from Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, will pilot the No. 33 Ford entry for his first full-time Truck campaign in 2025.

The 2025 season will mark RBR’s eighth consecutive year participating in the Truck Series. This past season, Lawless Alan piloted the team’s No. 33 Ford entry on a full-time basis, where he recorded a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in October before he finished 24th in the final driver’s standings. RBR also fielded the No. 22 Ford on a full-time basis, where the entry was piloted between nine competitors, and the No. 27 Ford on a part-time basis, the latter of which was driven between Muniz, Stephen Mallozzi and Keith McGee.

Through a combined 250 starts, RBR entries have achieved a total of two top-five results, four top-10 results, three laps led and an average-finishing result of 26.5 as they strive to gain a competitive edge for the upcoming Truck season.

We have acquired the #2 and will be running 3 full time trucks 😎 see you at Daytona here soon! 🏁 #2025 pic.twitter.com/hWoBg59a4p — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 9, 2025

Over the previous two Truck seasons, Rev Racing fielded the No. 2 as a full-time Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Nick Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion. After Sanchez captured the 2023 Rookie-of-the-Year title, he claimed his first two series victories at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway this past season. Sanchez would also make the Playoffs during both seasons and notched a career-best fifth place in the final standings in 2024.

Entering the 2025 season, Sanchez has graduated to the Xfinity Series and is set to drive the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro entry for Big Machine Racing. Meanwhile, Rev Racing’s status of competing in the Truck Series for the 2025 season remains to be determined. The status of veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion, who was atop the No. 2 Rev Racing pit box in 2024, is also unknown.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season for Reaume Brothers Racing is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, with the event’s broadcast time to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.