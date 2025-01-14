Forte Racing and Huntress Gear Up for the Iconic Rolex 24 at DAYTONA

Monrovia, California (Tuesday, January 14, 2025) – Huntress Founder & CEO Kyle Hanslovan is set to accelerate the cybersecurity game by teaming up with Forte Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech Lamborghini GTD entry at this month’s iconic Rolex 24 at DAYTONA. The Rolex 24 at DAYTONA is a test of endurance and precision, and Forte Racing is ready to push limits with the support of Huntress.

“Partnering with Forte Racing is an exciting opportunity for Huntress. Success in both cybersecurity and motorsports relies on strategy, precision, and constant vigilance. Just as protecting digital landscapes demands quick thinking and adaptability, so does making split-second decisions on the racetrack. Together with Forte Racing, we’re proud to unite our passions and support a team that embodies our shared values of determination and excellence,” said Kyle Hanslovan, Founder & CEO, Huntress.

Forte Racing, in partnership with Huntress, is bringing the heat with an all-star lineup. Rolex 24 veteran Misha Goikhberg will be joined by two-time IMSA WeatherTech Champion Mario Farnbacher, Big Machine Racing ace Parker Kligerman, and Lamborghini factory driver Franck Perera. Perera, a former Formula 1 Toyota test driver, who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2018 and celebrated victory in the GTD Pro class at the 2024 Petit Le Mans. This talented roster will pilot the Huntress-branded Lamborghini, showcasing that innovation and grit drive success both on the track and in cybersecurity.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Huntress, a leader in cybersecurity. Just as our team pushes the limits on the track, Huntress relentlessly defends against cyber threats, allowing us to focus on winning while they safeguard our data. Together, we share a commitment to precision, speed, and excellence—whether in motorsports or digital defense,” said Shane Seneviratne, Team Principal, Forte Racing.

In the world of motorsports, where data and technology play a critical role, the partnership with Huntress ensures that Forte Racing stays ahead, both on and off the track. This partnership goes beyond branding—it’s a bold statement that with Huntress, businesses of all sizes can leave cyber threats in the dust. Buckle up, hackers. Huntress is here to win.

Follow Forte Racing at Daytona on the team’s Instagram and on the live broadcasts. There are multiple ways to watch the action unfold live.

﻿Coverage begins Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2:05 p.m. ET with WeatherTech Qualifying live on Peacock(U.S.), IMSA.com (Global), and YouTube (International). NBC Network covers the start and conclusion of the race with air times Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 12 p.m. ET, while USA Network coverage is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. For live flag-to-flag coverage, tune into Peacock (U.S.) and YouTube (International), starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 25.

If you'd like to meet Shane or Kyle at the race track to learn more about this partnership, please contact Trish at trish@usracetronics.com.

About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing is a Los Angeles and Charlotte based Motorsport team, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

While the Forte Racing brand was created in 2023, the team is operated by Shane Seneviratne’s US RaceTronics which was founded in 2005 to compete in the formula car Atlantic Championship. The team finished 5th in points its first year and ultimately amassed a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship before the Series was put on hiatus.

Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 managing entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season. That success reignited Seneviratne’s passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships since switching to IMSA racing.

In 2023 the team expanded to include an IMSA WeatherTech GTD entry with their Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. The team finished the 2023 and 2024 seasons with four top five finishes in each season and included a 2nd-place finish at Indianapolis and VIR, along with a win at the 2023 season-finale Petit Le Mans and a 2nd-place finish at Petit Le Mans in 2024. The team finished fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship in its first two seasons, further solidifying their reputation as a rising force in the GTD Championship.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit www.forteracing.com.

About Huntress

Huntress is the enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for all businesses, not just the 1%. With award-winning products developed by an industry-defining team of security analysts, engineers, and researchers, Huntress elevates underresourced tech teams whether they work within outsourced or in-house environments. A 24/7 human-powered security operations center (SOC) manages its fully owned security tech stack, and the Huntress team covers cyber threats through remediation with a false-positive rate of less than 1%. Huntress is passionate about breaking down barriers to enterprise-level security and giving back more than it takes, sharing tradecraft analysis and threat advisories with the community as they happen. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes; Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013.

Most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.