Jonathan Woolridge Joins MLT Motorsports for VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Series Season

Woolridge to pilot the No. 6 Ligier JS P3.

Braselton, GA (January 14, 2025) – MLT Motorsports announced that Canadian driver Jonathan Woolridge will join the team for the 2025 IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Series. Racing in the No. 6 Ligier JS P3, Woolridge’s first outing with the team will be at Daytona.

“I am thrilled and excited to join MLT Motorsports for the 2025 season,” said Woolridge. “Having observed the impressive program quality developed by Michael and Eric from the paddock, I feel a tremendous amount of confidence heading into the first round of the championship. I’m eager to contribute to the team’s success and learn from everyone’s expertise. Here’s to making great memories and achieving big wins together!”

“All of us at MLT Motorsports are excited to welcome Jonathan to the team for the2025 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge season,” said team owner Dr. Michael Thompson. “This team was built to nurture and develop the next generation of drivers, and Jonathan is an exceptional fit for that mission. We’re eager to support his growth as a driver and see his potential shine behind the wheel of the LMP3 this season.”

Woolridge’s racing career began in 2009, with the Ontario, Canada native competing across Canada and the United Kingdom. He’s seen success in Formula 1600 and took home the title of Emzone Radical Cup Canada Champion in 2022 after winning all ten rounds in Canada’s premier championship for Radical sportscars. He’s no stranger to the LMP3 class. Woolridge captured his first career VP Racing SportsCar Challenge win at CTMP in the LMP3 class in 2023. With three race weekends (St. Pete, Mid-Ohio, and CTMP) under his belt in 2024, Woolridge finished seventh in the LMP3 point standings including a third-place finish at St. Pete and a second-place finish at CTMP.

This week marks Woolridge’s first race at the famed Daytona International Speedway, but he did test at the track in 2022. The MLT Motorsports team is no stranger to the winner circle at Daytona. In 2024, the team took home the pole and both race wins with driver Steven Aghakhani behind the wheel. A weekend that Woolridge and the team are looking to repeat in 2025.

“Going into the ROAR, our aim is clear – and of course, everyone wants to win.” Woolridge continued, “Leveraging the experience from both myside and the team’s, we are highly motivated for this weekend and the championship ahead. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new GTDX category, where navigating through traffic will surely make for some entertaining races.

When the team takes the green flag in 2025, it will mark their third season in the series.

Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram @mltmotorsportsfor race updates!

About MLT Motorsports:

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.

MLT Motorsports’ early success is a testament to the team’s dedication and expertise, with their first victory coming in just their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. In the 2021 season, MLT showcased consistent excellence, finishing off the podium only once and clinching a double championship win, earning both the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team’s and Driver’s Championships with Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Building on this momentum, MLT made its debut in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship at Mid-Ohio in May 2022, competing among the top sportscar teams in the world. In 2024, MLT celebrated another milestone, securing the VP Racing SportsCar Driver’s Championship with Steven Aghakhani in the LMP3 class.