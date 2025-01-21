2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Format

The Cook Out Clash will be held at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time on February 2nd as the opening exhibition event for the 2025 season. The race is sold out, but fans can catch the broadcast live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. This will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series event at the quarter-mile short track in 54 years. The track hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971 and several East Series races from 2011 to 2015.

The action was also expanded on Saturday with the Madhouse Classic, an exhibition race from Bowman Gray Stadium’s top-20 Weekly Modified Division on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. ET. The race will include a practice session, single-car qualifying, and a dedicated 125-lap feature race, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte driving the No. 18 Cook Out Modified.

Below is the race format for the upcoming 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which will air on FOX starting at 6 p.m. ET on February 2nd.

The details of the format:

Heat Race Starting Lineup: The field will be split into three practice groups, with each group receiving three sessions. Each competitor’s fastest lap time from their final practice session will determine the starting lineup for the heat races. The fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 1; second-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 2; third-fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 3; fourth-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 4; etc.

Heat Races: Four heat races of 25 laps each, with only green flag laps counted and no overtime in play. The top five from each heat race advance through to The Clash.

Last Chance Qualifier: Cars that do not transfer to The Clash will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier Race, with their starting position determined by where they finished in their respective heat races. The Last Chance Qualifier race is 75 laps, with only green flag laps counted, with no overtime in play. The top two finishers in the Last Chance Qualifier will transfer to The Clash.

The Cook Out Clash Feature: The main event will feature 23 drivers competing for 200 laps with only green flag laps counted, and the race must end under green. A timed break will be observed at the halfway point of the race (Lap 100).

Lineup: The first 22 starting spots for The Clash is set through finishing positions in the heat races and the Last Chance Qualifier. The 23rd and final starting spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2024 season driver points standings and who had not already transferred into The Clash.

For more information, visit NASCARClash.com or bowmangrayracing.com.

NASCAR Cup Series – Clash Race Winners (1979-2024)