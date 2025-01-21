Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series

2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Format

The Cook Out Clash will be held at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time on February 2nd as the opening exhibition event for the 2025 season. The race is sold out, but fans can catch the broadcast live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. This will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series event at the quarter-mile short track in 54 years. The track hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971 and several East Series races from 2011 to 2015.

The action was also expanded on Saturday with the Madhouse Classic, an exhibition race from Bowman Gray Stadium’s top-20 Weekly Modified Division on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. ET. The race will include a practice session, single-car qualifying, and a dedicated 125-lap feature race, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte driving the No. 18 Cook Out Modified.

Below is the race format for the upcoming 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which will air on FOX starting at 6 p.m. ET on February 2nd.

The details of the format:

  • Heat Race Starting Lineup: The field will be split into three practice groups, with each group receiving three sessions. Each competitor’s fastest lap time from their final practice session will determine the starting lineup for the heat races. The fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 1; second-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 2; third-fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 3; fourth-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 4; etc.
  • Heat Races: Four heat races of 25 laps each, with only green flag laps counted and no overtime in play. The top five from each heat race advance through to The Clash. 
  • Last Chance Qualifier: Cars that do not transfer to The Clash will compete in the Last Chance Qualifier Race, with their starting position determined by where they finished in their respective heat races. The Last Chance Qualifier race is 75 laps, with only green flag laps counted, with no overtime in play. The top two finishers in the Last Chance Qualifier will transfer to The Clash.
  • The Cook Out Clash Feature: The main event will feature 23 drivers competing for 200 laps with only green flag laps counted, and the race must end under green. A timed break will be observed at the halfway point of the race (Lap 100).
  • Lineup: The first 22 starting spots for The Clash is set through finishing positions in the heat races and the Last Chance Qualifier. The 23rd and final starting spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2024 season driver points standings and who had not already transferred into The Clash.
Cook Out Clash Format

For more information, visit NASCARClash.com or bowmangrayracing.com.

NASCAR Cup Series – Clash Race Winners (1979-2024) 

SeasonWinnersStartOrganizationOEMTrack
2024Denny Hamlin1Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaLos Angeles
2023Martin Truex Jr.2Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaLos Angeles
2022Joey Logano4Team PenskeFordLos Angeles
2021Kyle Busch12Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona RC
2020Erik Jones12Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona
2019Jimmie Johnson13Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
2018Brad Keselowski17Team PenskeFordDaytona
2017Joey Logano9Team PenskeFordDaytona
2016Denny Hamlin15Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona
2015Matt Kenseth16Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona
2014Denny Hamlin1Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona
2013Kevin Harvick17Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
2012Kyle Busch2Joe Gibbs RacingToyotaDaytona
2011Kurt Busch17Team PenskeDodgeDaytona
2010Kevin Harvick2Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
2009Kevin Harvick27Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
2008Dale Earnhardt Jr7Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
2007Tony Stewart14Joe Gibbs RacingChevroletDaytona
2006Denny Hamlin15Joe Gibbs RacingChevroletDaytona
2005Jimmie Johnson17Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
2004Dale Jarrett15Robert Yates RacingFordDaytona
2003Dale Earnhardt Jr19Dale Earnhardt Inc.ChevroletDaytona
2002Tony Stewart3Joe Gibbs RacingPontiacDaytona
2001Tony Stewart7Joe Gibbs RacingChevroletDaytona
2000Dale Jarrett15Robert Yates RacingFordDaytona
1999Mark Martin13Jack Roush RacingFordDaytona
1998Rusty Wallace13Team PenskeFordDaytona
1997Jeff Gordon3Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
1996Dale Jarrett12Robert Yates RacingFordDaytona
1995Dale Earnhardt2Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
1994Jeff Gordon10Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
1993Dale Earnhardt15Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
1992Geoff Bodine3Bud Moore EngineeringFordDaytona
1991Dale Earnhardt14Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
1990Ken Schrader3Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
1989Ken Schrader1Hendrick MotorsportsChevroletDaytona
1988Dale Earnhardt2Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
1987Bill Elliott1Melling RacingFordDaytona
1986Dale Earnhardt4Richard Childress RacingChevroletDaytona
1985Terry Labonte11Billy Hagan RacingChevroletDaytona
1984Neil Bonnett8Junior Johnson & Assoc.ChevroletDaytona
1983Neil Bonnett15RahMoc EnterprisesChevroletDaytona
1982Bobby Allison12DiGard MotorsportsBuickDaytona
1981Darrell Waltrip1Junior Johnson & Assoc.BuickDaytona
1980Dale Earnhardt5Rod Osterlund RacingOldsmobileDaytona
1979Buddy Baker3Ranier RacingOldsmobileDaytona

