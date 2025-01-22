Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
RICHMOND, Va. - AUGUST 11: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 11, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR to run option tire at Phoenix spring race

By Tucker White
The option tire returns.

NASCAR announced, Wednesday, that it will bring the red-lettered Goodyear tires to Phoenix Raceway for the Cup Series. Depending on how they work, they’ll become the primary tires for the championship race in November (no option tire in that race).

The goal of the tires is to provide extra grip over a short run, but wears out faster. It’s the same principle behind the option Pirelli tires in Formula 1 and the red option Firestone tires (or Firestone reds, for short) in IndyCar.

NASCAR ran option tires at Richmond Raceway, last August (unknown at press time if it’s the same tire compound), and North Wilkesboro for the All-Star Race, last May. Which Daniel Suarez used to lead 93 laps and finish top-10. Like Richmond, teams will get one set for practice and two for the race.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

