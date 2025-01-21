BOSTON-BASED INSTRUMENTATION COMPANY SCIAPS NAMED ENTITLEMENT FOR SPRING NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT HISTORIC BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Jan. 21, 2025) – If there was a data analyzer used to measure fun at Bristol Motor Speedway chances are that New England-based SciAps would be the company on the leading-edge of developing and producing that technology.

That’s why this partnership is a perfect fit for SciAps, a global leader in instrumentation and portable analytics, to be named the entitlement sponsor of a new NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring of 2025.

The SciAps 300 is scheduled for Saturday April 12 (5 p.m., The CW and PRN Radio) on the famed all-concrete high-banked short track nestled in the hills of Northeast Tennessee. More than 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series high horsepower race cars will take the green flag that afternoon looking to earn points toward the 2025 season championship and ultimately a regular season victory.

With the addition of the Xfinity Series race is will be the first time Bristol Motor Speedway will run all three of NASCAR’s top series in the same spring weekend.

“We are thrilled to welcome SciAps into the Bristol Motor Speedway family of sponsors,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The addition of the SciAps 300 to the spring race weekend menu gives our fans what they’ve wanted for many years, an opportunity to enjoy all three of NASCAR’s top divisions of racing. We look forward to working with SciAps to help them accomplish their marketing goals and initiatives while we continue to provide our fans with the best racing and world class service available in the motorsports world.”

SciAps casts a wide net across many segments of the tech world. Its products are used in aerospace, military, law enforcement, recycling and oil/gas, to name a few industries. This is the second consecutive NASCAR race for SciAps to sponsor in the Xfinity Series. Last year the company partnered with Bristol sister-track New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the SciAps 200 Xfinity Series race.

“We had a great experience last year at ‘The Magic Mile’ with the SciAps 200 working with our friends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said SciAps CEO Don Sackett. “As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and seeking excellence in our products, we have been able to find many parallels in the precision and innovation showcased in NASCAR. We are looking forward to continuing our efforts to assist all in the quest for speed and performance this year on a totally different sized short track in Bristol Motor Speedway. We look forward to entertaining our guests and enjoying some amazing racing in the SciAps 300 at ‘The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.’”

On the track, fans can expect to see the best drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series battling in thrilling fashion to earn a coveted Bristol Gladiator Sword and custom trophy. Leading that charge will be SciAps-sponsored driver Ryan Sieg, who pilots the No. 39 SciAps Ford.

Other drivers to watch include veterans Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, defending series champ Justin Allgaier, and hungry rising stars Jesse Love, William Sawalich, Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, Christian Eckes and Carson Kvapil. Bristol’s lone Xfinity race in 2024 was won by Cole Custer, who is now full-time on the Cup Series. The last driver to win a spring Xfinity Series race at Bristol was Noah Gragson in 2020.

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers during the weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences, tailgating, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage headlined by Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

The SciAps 300 is a part of a full weekend of racing activities at Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition to the SciAps 300, the weekend will feature the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race, a 250-lap race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series under the lights on Friday, April 11 (7:30 p.m., PRN Radio), and Sunday afternoon’s historic Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (April 13, 3 p.m., PRN Radio).

About SciAps

SciAps, Inc., is a Boston-based instrumentation company specializing in handheld portable analytical instruments to measure any element, any place on the planet. Their industry-leading X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and laser-based (LIBS) analyzers are at work across every major industry, including oil/gas, metals and mining, aerospace, battery, critical minerals, and strategic metals (lithium, rare-earth elements), scrap metal recycling, chemical and petrochemical, military, forensics and law enforcement. SciAps instruments are configured to measure elements in all types of materials, so applications are always expanding, recently including space research, food authentication, anthropology, pandemic antiviral coatings, and environmental contaminants.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events, including an upcoming Major League Baseball game. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2025, the venue will transform into a baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2nd. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.