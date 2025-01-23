Autotrader and EchoPark Automotive to headline Dover Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series race

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s July 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the 107th NASCAR Cup Series race at The Monster Mile.

DOVER, Del. (Jan. 23, 2025) – Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand and America’s online leader for car buyers, and EchoPark Automotive, one of the nation’s top sellers of pre-owned vehicles, are partnering with Dover Motor Speedway on The Monster Mile’s signature event of 2025, track and company officials said today.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, July 20 (2 p.m., TNT, Performance Racing Network) is the centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s July 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend and the 107th NASCAR Cup Series race at The Monster Mile.

Autotrader, founded in 1997 and a Cox Automotive™ brand, provides car buyers and sellers with the largest online market in the country and has revolutionized the third-party automotive purchase experience. Echo Park Automotive, a used-car dealership chain, has locations in more than 20 states. Its parent company, Sonic Automotive, was founded in 1997 by the late O. Bruton Smith, the founder of Speedway Motorsports.

“Teamed with Echopark Automotive and Dover Motor Speedway, we are thrilled for what will be an exciting race weekend,” said Ken Kraft, chief marketing and sales officer for Cox Automotive. “Our longstanding NASCAR and EchoPark partnership allows us to connect with car buyers and sellers, while supporting motorsports with events such as the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. We are looking forward to seeing this race come to life at Dover Motor Speedway.”

The partnership with Dover Motor Speedway comes after Autotrader’s successful sponsorship of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway every season since 2020. This collaboration allows Autotrader to expand its motorsports presence in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Würth, Dover Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series entitlement partner in 2023 and 2024, will remain in the Speedway Motorsports family with the May 4 WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to welcome Autotrader and EchoPark Automotive to The Monster Mile’s family of partners,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “As we build toward our NASCAR summer action in July, we can’t wait for our new partners to contribute to and enjoy all the free family fun and thrills that makes a Dover race weekend a must-visit stop for all of NASCAR Nation.”

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is also race No. 4 in NASCAR on TNT’s debut five-race in-season tournament, which runs five consecutive weeks from June 28 (Atlanta) through July 27 (Indianapolis).

2025 marks 56 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

