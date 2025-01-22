Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix introduces 1-Day Grandstand tickets for 2025 race

For the first time ever, 1-Day Grandstand tickets for the Miami Grand Prix are now available here, putting fans in the driver’s seat of their race weekend experience

1-Day tickets offer greater flexibility for fans who want to enjoy premium views with Grandstand seating options across the Miami International Autodrome

3-Day Grandstand Passes, which include exclusive Membership benefits, are also available

Taking place May 2-4, fans are guaranteed three full days of on-track action across the weekend with the return of the popular Sprint format, F1 ACADEMY and Porsche Carrera Cup North America

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promotor of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, is thrilled to announce that 1-Day Grandstand tickets for the 2025 race weekend are now on sale here. For the first time ever, fans have the option to choose their preferred day(s) to attend – making the event more accessible and customizable to individual preferences – putting fans in the driver’s seat of their race weekend experience.

A limited number of 1-Day tickets are available across all Grandstands at the Miami International Autodrome and all three days of action but are expected to sell out. Fans may also choose the value of a 3-Day Grandstand pass, which automatically enrolls them for exclusive perks as a Miami Grand Prix member. These new offerings reflect SFM’s commitment to providing diverse ticketing options, enabling more fans to experience the excitement of Formula 1 firsthand.

“We’re thrilled to offer 1-Day Grandstand ticket options for the first time, allowing fans the opportunity to experience the Miami Grand Prix in a manner that best suits them,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “We have listened to feedback from fans and understood their desire for single-day tickets, and this offering underscores our commitment to providing them as many amazing experiences as possible to enjoy our race. In doing so, we are excited that we will have the opportunity to welcome even more attendees to race weekend and make the sport more accessible to new motorsports fans looking to experience the high-speed spectacle of Formula 1.”

The 2025 race weekend, taking place in Miami Gardens from May 2-4, promises three days of action-packed entertainment. Attendees can look forward to Sprint qualifying on Friday, the Sprint race and Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday. Additionally, the all-female F1 ACADEMY series and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will return to Miami, delivering a full schedule of exciting track action each day.

1-Day Grandstand tickets offer premium vantage points across the circuit. The Start/Finish Grandstand Presented by Gainbridge provides unparalleled views of the pre-race grid ceremonies, the dramatic ‘lights-out’ start, pit lane action, and the checkered flag. The Beach and Marina Grandstands offer a lively atmosphere with close-up views of the track, while the Turn 1 North Grandstand lets fans witness intense battles into the first corner. Meanwhile, the Turn 18 Grandstand is perfectly positioned at the end of the long DRS-enabled straight to guarantee plenty of overtaking.

Each Grandstand includes shaded sections, reserved seating and access to the full MIA Campus. That experience includes access to the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium, where spectators can get an exclusive view of the Formula 1 paddock ‘Team Village,’ where drivers and team personnel work throughout the weekend.

First introduced last year, the 3-Day Grandstand Pass also gives spectators the option to customize their experience as they have the choice of a different Grandstand seat around the circuit across each of the three days. Fans purchasing a 3-Day Grandstand Pass will automatically become an exclusive Miami Grand Prix member, an exciting addition designed to enhance the fan experience. Membership benefits include special pricing for the 2026 race, extended payment plans for greater flexibility and invitations to exclusive events throughout the year. During race weekend, members will also enjoy access to exclusive areas and dedicated support from the Grandstand Membership Service Team.

Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX has solidified its reputation as one of the premier events on the Formula 1 calendar. It has captivated fans with thrilling on-track battles, world-class dining, top-tier entertainment and luxury hospitality experiences, boasting record-setting, sellout crowds each year. In May 2024, more than 275,000 attendees flocked to the Miami International Autodrome to witness a landmark moment — McLaren’s Lando Norris taking his maiden Formula 1 victory.

More information on all ticket offerings for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 can be found at https://f1miamigp.com/.