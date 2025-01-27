Ryan Truex rejoins Sam Hunt Racing for 2025 Xfinity opener at Daytona

Ryan Truex will be returning to Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) to pilot the organization’s No. 24 Toyota Supra entry sponsored by BB Printing Co. for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

The news comes as the 32-year-old Truex from Mayetta, New Jersey, is coming off a strong part-time campaign in the Xfinity division, where he competed in 10 events with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and one with SHR. Throughout his 11-race span in 2024, he recorded victories at Dover Motor Speedway in April and at Daytona in August with JGR. Truex also recorded a total of three top-five results and six top-10 results throughout his part-time campaign.

The 2025 Xfinity season-opening event at Daytona is scheduled to mark Truex’s third series start driving for SHR as he attempts to notch two consecutive victories at the World Center of Racing.

“[Team owner] Sam [Hunt] and I have known each other for a long time. We’ve become great friends outside of the garage area, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to work together on the track too,” Truex said. “I’m thankful that our friendship has grown into a business relationship and for the opportunity to race under the SHR banner with BB Printing at Daytona.”

Truex, a two-time champion in the ARCA Menards Series East division, made his Xfinity debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2010. Since then, the New Jersey native has made at least one Xfinity start in 10 over the following 15 years (2010-13, 2015, 2018-19, 2022-24). His only campaign in the series on a full-time basis was in 2018, where he piloted Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet entry to his first Playoffs and a 12th-place finish in the final driver’s standings. After finishing no higher than the runner-up spot three times between 2012 and the early portions of the 2023 season, Truex achieved his first elusive victory in the series at Dover in 2023 while driving for JGR.

Through 101 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, Truex has notched three victories, one pole, 11 top-five results, 36 top-10 results, 222 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.6.

“It’s always great to have Ryan in our GR Supra, an experienced proven winner in the series and someone that genuinely cares about the success and growth of our team,” Sam Hunt said. “As the defending Daytona winner, he will serve to be a valuable resource and teammate for Dean in 2025 as well. We’re grateful to have BB Printing supporting the effort and look forward to hitting the track and getting the season started.”

SHR’s No. 24 Toyota entry will be led by crew chief Brian Gainey as the entry will compete alongside the No. 26 Toyota entry that will be fielded on a full-time basis for former Craftsman Truck Series competitor Dean Thompson. Additional competitors for the No. 24 entry for the remainder of the 2025 season remain to be determined.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Sam Hunt Racing is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15 and with a starting broadcast time of 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.