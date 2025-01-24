Kasey Kahne to run Rockingham XFINITY Series race

Kasey Kahne makes his return to NASCAR in April at Rockingham Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing announced Friday that the 14-year veteran driver will drive a third-team entry in the XFINITY Series race at Rockingham. If he qualifies, it’ll be his first start in the series since 2017 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” he said. “Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool.”

He’ll participate in a NASCAR-sanctioned test at Rockingham on January 28.

Kahne has been out of the league since he suffered a concussion in the 2018 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. His 18 wins and three Coca-Cola 600 victories got him named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list in 2023.