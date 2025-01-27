Spire Motorsports Truck Series crew chief lineup and expansion for 2025 season

Spire Motorsports took to social media to reveal its crew chief lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season which features an expansion of the organization’s program.

As part of the expansion, Spire Motorsports will be fielding a fourth Chevrolet Silverado RST numbered 07 and that will serve as an “all-star” entry. The entry will be led by Allen Hart, the latter of whom was an Xfinity Series crew chief at Sam Hunt Racing during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Hart also worked as a technical director for Sam Hunt Racing and had previously been a lead race engineer at JR Motorsports, an engineer for both Turner Scott Motorsports and Team Penske, and recently a chief engineer for Rev Racing’s Truck Series program.

Spire’s newly formed No. 07 Chevrolet entry will serve as the organization’s first of two “all-star” entries as the No. 7 entry will be fielded on a full-time basis for a second consecutive Truck season. Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie will remain atop the pit box of the No. 7 entry that was piloted by a total of seven competitors throughout the 23-race schedule in 2024. Throughout the 2024 season, the entry went to Victory Lane twice with Kyle Busch (Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and at Texas Motor Speedway in April). In addition, the No. 7 entry notched a combined 12 top-10 results and settled in eighth place in the 2024 owner’s standings.

Currently, Spire’s rotation of “all-star” drivers for the No. 07 and 7 entries remains to be determined. The only competitor who has been confirmed as an “all-star” competitor for Spire is Corey Day, a Hendrick Motorsports development competitor from Clovis, California, who will pilot the No. 7 entry sponsored by HendrickCars.com in eight Truck events in 2025, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

Meanwhile, Spire’s No. 71 and 77 Chevrolet entries will be led by crew chiefs Kevin “Bono” Manion and Chad Walter, respectively. Manion, who achieved the 2010 Daytona 500 and two consecutive Xfinity Series championships between 2004 and 2005 as a crew chief, will be paired with Rajah Caruth and the No. 71 team after he spent this past season as a crew chief at Rev Racing, which was formerly aligned with Spire. Walter, who recorded his first Truck career victory as a crew chief with Caruth at Las Vegas in 2024, will shift to the No. 77 team as he will be paired with Andres Perez de Lara, the latter of whom is the reigning ARCA Menards Series champion and will embark in his first campaign in the Truck Series.

The 2025 season is scheduled to mark Spire Motorsports’ fourth consecutive campaign in the Truck Series. The organization debuted with the No. 7 entry on a part-time basis in 2022, where William Byron notched the organization’s first victory at Martinsville Speedway. The following season, Kyle Larson piloted the No. 7 entry to a victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

After purchasing Kyle Busch Motorsports following the 2023 season, Spire expanded by fielding three full-time Truck Series entries in 2024, among which included the No. 7 “all-star” entry. During this past season, Rajah Caruth drove the No. 71 Chevrolet entry to his first career victory at Las Vegas, where he became the third African-American competitor overall to win across NASCAR’s top three national touring series. Caruth also made the 2024 Playoffs, where he became the first competitor to represent Spire in the series’ postseason battle for the driver’s championship, and finished seventh in the final standings. Meanwhile, Chase Purdy piloted the No. 77 Chevrolet entry to a total of six top-10 results and an 18th-place result in the final standings.

Through a combined 92 starts in the Truck Series, Spire Motorsports has notched five victories, five poles, 16 top-five results, 36 top-10 results and 638 laps led.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season for Spire Motorsports is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 and with a starting broadcast time of 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.