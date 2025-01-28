Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TrueTimber Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes
Clash at Bowman Gray
Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
Event: Race 1 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)
# of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
TrueTimber returns with Noah Gragson, making their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the premier stock car series’ return to the Bowman Gray Stadium. TrueTimber will showcase their Strata camo on Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200-lap event at the historic venue.
“While we take pride in our ability to blend in, this is a fun opportunity to stand out and we look forward to seeing our Strata camo on Noah’s car this weekend,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “We wish him and the rest of the team the best of luck and hope to see the No. 4 car running at the front of the pack.”
In 2022, TrueTimber appeared in Victory Lane with Gragson eight times throughout the season before finishing second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.
Bowman Gray will kick off Gragson’s second full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gragson and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer look to hit the ground running to start the season strong and improve on 2024’s 24th-place points finish.
“It’s an incredible honor to race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The track has such deep NASCAR history in the sport, and to have the opportunity to compete here is truly special, said Gragson, “Kicking off the season with TrueTimber on board makes it even more meaningful, and I’m excited to be a part of this storied venue’s legacy.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
ABOUT TRUETIMBER:
Founded in 2005, TrueTimber is based in Inman, South Carolina and is the most realistic, performance-driven camouflage brand in the industry. TrueTimber offers a wide variety of clothing items and accessories, featuring a variety of distinct camo patterns that perfectly blend with their surroundings. The company spends countless hours researching, testing and seeking new technology to produce the most effective and lifelike camouflage patterns possible. TrueTimber products can be found in retailers across the United States and Canada, and it continues to be the World’s Best-Selling Camo. For more information about TrueTimber, visit TrueTimber.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.