NASCAR Cup PR

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TrueTimber Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray
Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
Event: Race 1 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)
# of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

TrueTimber returns with Noah Gragson, making their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the premier stock car series’ return to the Bowman Gray Stadium. TrueTimber will showcase their Strata camo on Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200-lap event at the historic venue.

“While we take pride in our ability to blend in, this is a fun opportunity to stand out and we look forward to seeing our Strata camo on Noah’s car this weekend,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “We wish him and the rest of the team the best of luck and hope to see the No. 4 car running at the front of the pack.”

In 2022, TrueTimber appeared in Victory Lane with Gragson eight times throughout the season before finishing second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.

Bowman Gray will kick off Gragson’s second full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gragson and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer look to hit the ground running to start the season strong and improve on 2024’s 24th-place points finish.

“It’s an incredible honor to race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The track has such deep NASCAR history in the sport, and to have the opportunity to compete here is truly special, said Gragson, “Kicking off the season with TrueTimber on board makes it even more meaningful, and I’m excited to be a part of this storied venue’s legacy.”
Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

ABOUT TRUETIMBER:

Founded in 2005, TrueTimber is based in Inman, South Carolina and is the most realistic, performance-driven camouflage brand in the industry. TrueTimber offers a wide variety of clothing items and accessories, featuring a variety of distinct camo patterns that perfectly blend with their surroundings. The company spends countless hours researching, testing and seeking new technology to produce the most effective and lifelike camouflage patterns possible. TrueTimber products can be found in retailers across the United States and Canada, and it continues to be the World’s Best-Selling Camo. For more information about TrueTimber, visit TrueTimber.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES TO BE FEATURED ABOARD JUSTIN HALEY’S NO. 7 CHEVROLET IN COOK OUT CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM
Next article
RFK Advance | The Clash

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Ryan Truex rejoins Sam Hunt Racing for 2025 Xfinity opener at Daytona
02:09
Video thumbnail
Penske claims historic back to back wins in the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona
01:21
Video thumbnail
Jett Lawrence Earns Win at Anaheim 2 Supercross
04:37
Video thumbnail
Andres Perez de Lara named full time Truck competitor for Spire Motorsports in 2025
03:14

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Josh Berry and the Wood Brothers Prepare for First Cup Race Together in Clash

Official Release -
The Wood Brothers have four victories at the venerable quarter-mile short track, all of which were won by team founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood.
Read more

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Official Release -
Zane Smith will make his return to Front Row Motorsports this weekend in Winston Salem, NC for NASCAR's first ever Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Read more

Richard Childress Racing and Bank OZK Announce a Multi-Year, Multi-Race Partnership

Official Release -
Richard Childress Racing announced today a multi-year partnership with Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK), a nationally recognized leader in the financial services industry.
Read more

1991 Mazda RX-7 GTO and 1985 Lola Corvette GTP Win Inaugural Historic Sportscar Racing...

Official Release -
The winners of the inaugural Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) IMSA Classic Saturday morning at the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona truly offered race fans and competitors alike a period-correct cross section of IMSA's vast motorsports heritage and competition history.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category