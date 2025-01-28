Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TrueTimber Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Event: Race 1 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)

# of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

TrueTimber returns with Noah Gragson, making their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the premier stock car series’ return to the Bowman Gray Stadium. TrueTimber will showcase their Strata camo on Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200-lap event at the historic venue.

“While we take pride in our ability to blend in, this is a fun opportunity to stand out and we look forward to seeing our Strata camo on Noah’s car this weekend,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “We wish him and the rest of the team the best of luck and hope to see the No. 4 car running at the front of the pack.”

In 2022, TrueTimber appeared in Victory Lane with Gragson eight times throughout the season before finishing second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.

Bowman Gray will kick off Gragson’s second full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gragson and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer look to hit the ground running to start the season strong and improve on 2024’s 24th-place points finish.

“It’s an incredible honor to race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The track has such deep NASCAR history in the sport, and to have the opportunity to compete here is truly special, said Gragson, “Kicking off the season with TrueTimber on board makes it even more meaningful, and I’m excited to be a part of this storied venue’s legacy.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

ABOUT TRUETIMBER:

Founded in 2005, TrueTimber is based in Inman, South Carolina and is the most realistic, performance-driven camouflage brand in the industry. TrueTimber offers a wide variety of clothing items and accessories, featuring a variety of distinct camo patterns that perfectly blend with their surroundings. The company spends countless hours researching, testing and seeking new technology to produce the most effective and lifelike camouflage patterns possible. TrueTimber products can be found in retailers across the United States and Canada, and it continues to be the World’s Best-Selling Camo. For more information about TrueTimber, visit TrueTimber.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.