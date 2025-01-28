FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES TO BE FEATURED ABOARD JUSTIN HALEY’S NO. 7 CHEVROLET IN COOK OUT CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 28, 2025) – Today, Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) and Spire Motorsports announced a partnership featuring the international non-profit organization as the primary sponsor of Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash pre-season race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Haley’s relationship with F.O.E. is rooted in loyalty, dating back to his time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. F.O.E. was featured on his No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in 36 events from 2017 to 2020 and all three of the Indiana native’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victories.

The prominent black and yellow colors have been featured on Haley’s NASCAR Cup Series rides 13 times, eight of which on a Spire Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet. These starts are underscored by Haley’s Cup Series victory in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, an upset of practically unprecedented proportions for the then 18-year-old Haley and newly-formed Spire Motorsports. F.O.E. stands as a testament to the mutual loyalty and shared success between Haley and the brand.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my 10-year relationship with the Fraternal Order of Eagles,” said Haley. “They have been with me through every step of my career and I’m excited for them to help us kick off the 2025 season. I can’t wait to hit the track at Bowman Gray for an incredible event.”

The 25-year-old has collected four NASCAR Xfinity Series checkered flags and three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins, making him one of just 41 drivers in history to have earned wins across all three of NASCAR’s National Touring Series. He is a veteran of 144 Cup Series starts and has notched one win, five top fives, 15 top 10s and led 98 laps in NASCAR’s premier division.

The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray will kick off racing festivities for the 2025 season and will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, Feb. 2 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Fraternal Order of Eagles:

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. The F.O.E. donates more than $10 million a year to local communities, fundraisers, charities and more. As part of its philosophy, the F.O.E. gives back 100 percent of monies raised in the form of grants. Fundraisers are conducted for eight major charities, including kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children’s fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.