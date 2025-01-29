Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Clash at Bowman Gray Competition Notes

Clash at Bowman Gray

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Event: Race 1 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bowman Gray Stadium (0.25-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

In NASCAR’s first trip to the “Madhouse” since 1971, Gilliland will make his debut in the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Long John Silver’s will partner with Gilliland and bring last year’s fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to the 200-lap event.

Gilliland will team up with his former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) crew chief, Chris Lawson, for the 2025 season. Lawson led Gilliland to his first win in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150 at the Circuit of The Americas in 2021. Additionally, the duo earned back-to-back K&N Pro Series West Championships in 2016 and 2017.

“Bowman Gray is definitely going to be a challenge,” said Gilliland. “It’s going to be tight, with a lot of beating and banging, but I’m up for it. I’m excited to be back with Chris (Lawson), and he’s brought a lot of great talent with him to form a new team. I think it’s going to be a good weekend for us.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Co-Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Joe Haresky

Hometown: Victorville, California

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.