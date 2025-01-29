Wood Brothers 75th Anniversary Season Kicks Off With The Clash At Bowman Gray Stadium

The Wood Brothers and the crew of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang kick of the team’s 75th Anniversary season with a return to a familiar old venue – Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sunday’s Cook Out Clash will be the first outing in the iconic No. 21 Ford for driver Josh Berry and crew chief Miles Stanley, and the new duo will be attempting to capture some of the magic that the team’s founders enjoyed back in the day on the tight, flat quarter-mile oval track known then and now as “The Madhouse.”

The late team founder Glenn Wood had four Cup Series wins at Bowman Gray and a total of 29 victories across all divisions he competed in at the track. Wood’s success at Bowman Gray will be honored with a special paint scheme representing the Modified “Backseater” that was among his winning mounts back in the day. That heavily-modified 1937 Ford flatback coach got its nickname from the fact that Wood was sitting so far back that it looked like he was in the back seat.

Those wins often meant prevailing in spite of the on-track incidents that often occur in races at Bowman Gray. In Wood’s final Cup win there, he started from the pole and led the first lap only to be collected in a Lap 5 multi-car crash that sent him to the rear of the field. He roared back through the pack and led the final 94 laps of the 200-lap race, finishing five seconds ahead of Ned Jarrett, with Buck Baker, Lee Petty and Jack Smith completing the top five. (It was the final top-five finish of Petty’s career, which was cut short by a devastating crash at Daytona International Speedway two years earlier.)

Berry said he expects Sunday’s race to be a typical Bowman Gray affair.

“Bowman Gray is known as The Madhouse for a reason, so I’m sure we’ll see plenty of excitement there,” he said. “It’s such a historic track, and bringing the Cup Series back to it is going to be really cool. The Wood Brothers have a long history at Bowman Gray, and I’ve already heard some great stories and seen a lot of pictures from back in the day. It’s even more special that we get to run a paint scheme that reflects their early success at the track, which is a great way to kick off the team’s 75th anniversary.”

Stanley said he too is looking forward to starting the season in his new position.

“We’ve put in a lot of work during the offseason to build the team and establish a strong foundation as Josh and I have gotten to know each other,” he said. “I feel like we’re ready for the challenges ahead of us at Bowman Gray this weekend. There’s still some fine-tuning to do as we prepare for Daytona and the rest of the season, but we’re making great progress. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Eddie Wood, who grew up watching his dad race at the Stadium, for years has regularly attended races there as his schedule allows.

“Bowman Gray is really special to me,” he said on a teleconference this week. “When I first heard they were even thinking about going to the stadium to race the Clash I thought, ‘Man, that’s the coolest thing ever.’ I’m really into the Stadium. I keep up with it weekly during the summer with the Myers boys and Brown and Butner, all those guys.

“I was listening to Josh, and he was talking about the fighting and the stuff that goes on there, you didn’t really see any of that out in L.A., but there’s something about Bowman Gray that brings out the worst in people, or the best. You can say it either way you want, but I think everybody is really amped up about doing well there. I know we are, and everyone I’ve talked to and been around is really looking forward to it. I have nothing but good memories about Bowman Gray Stadium.”

Practice for the Cook Out Clash is set for Saturday at 6:10 p.m. The field will be divided into three groups for three sessions, with each driver’s fastest lap time from the third session setting the line-up for the four 25-lap heat races that kick off at 8:30. The top five finishers in each heat earn a starting spot in the main event. A 75-lap Last Chance race gets the green flag on Sunday at 6 p.m. The top two finishers, plus the highest points finisher from 2024 not already in the starting field, will be added to the 23-car starting field for the 200-lap Clash, which is set to start at 8 p.m.

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the preliminary events on Saturday, with FOX carrying Sunday’s races.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.