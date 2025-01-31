Performance Racing Network, Kyle Petty Launch New Country Countdown Show with Beasley Media Group Duo Charlie and Debbie

“Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie” debuts February 1

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2025) – Today, the Performance Racing Network (PRN) announced the launch of “Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie.” The show features third-generation race car driver, philanthropist, and musician Kyle Petty, along with the hosts of one of the nation’s top-rated afternoon country radio shows, Charlie and Debbie of Country 103.7 (WSOC) in Charlotte, N.C.

“Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie” will feature a weekly look back at the top 20 Country songs of the current week from years past, intertwined with Pop Culture history from that week and great stories from the show’s three hosts.

While Petty is most known for his life in NASCAR, he has a deep-rooted passion for country music and has made a name for himself as a musician.

Growing up at the racetrack, a traveling preacher gifted Petty his first guitar at age 12. He soon began writing his own music in high school and, through the years, found creative influences in artists and songwriters such as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin, and Jim Croce. A seasoned performer, Petty has played for audiences big and small and recently performed on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.

“I am as excited for this new chapter as I ever was at the start of every new NASCAR season,” said Petty. “Everyone knows I love racing, but I have loved country music for just as long. Watching Marty Robbins sing at the Opry and drive a race car opened up a world of possibilities for a 12 year old from Level Cross, N.C. I have been blessed to do both in my life.

“And working with Charlie and Debbie on this project is icing on the cake. They are amazing broadcasters, and I can’t wait to go ‘back then again’ with them every week.”

Charlie and Debbie have spent decades entertaining audiences on Country 103.7 (WSOC) in Charlotte, N.C. The married couple’s award-winning career in country radio has earned them many accolades, but they find the most joy in storytelling and connecting with fans.

“We are beyond thrilled to team up with PRN and Kyle Petty for this exciting new project,” said Charlie and Debbie. “NASCAR and country music have always shared a loyal fan base, so this collaboration makes perfect sense. And you can’t mention NASCAR without immediately thinking of the Petty name. So, having the opportunity to partner with Kyle Petty is truly an honor. We’re already having so much fun working together, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

“Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie” will debut on February 1, 2025, on over 180 stations nationwide. For a list of stations, visit GoPRN.com.

ABOUT PRN:

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a Speedway Motorsports, LLC subsidiary, is one of two NASCAR-licensed multi-broadcast radio networks that markets, produces, and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 14 NASCAR Cup Series races and 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. PRN races can be heard nationwide on over 385 affiliate radio stations, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and streamed on GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app, NASCAR.com, and TuneIn. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a complete lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming, including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota,” “O’Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters,” “Garage Pass,” “Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,” and “At the Track.” Visit GoPRN.com for more information.