Quick Guide to Iconic Motorsports Events in 2025

The holiday season is over, and it’s time to gear up for the 2025 motorsport series for Formula 1 and NASCAR! NASCAR and Formula 1 have exciting races on legendary tracks and extreme competition.

If you intend to purchase tickets, check out various websites to find the best deals online. Whether you plan on watching at home or visiting your nearby raceway, here are some of the most important dates to consider for the 2025 motorsports season.

NASCAR Cup Series

As usual, NASCAR will begin in February, starting on the 2nd with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. The iconic track race days will begin on the following:

Daytona 500 – February 16, 2025

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida (United States)

Ignoring the series finale, the Daytona 500 is arguably NASCAR’s crown jewel and is easily one of the most anticipated races of every season. Often dubbed “The Great American Race,” it is sure to deliver a spectacle that will be very enjoyable to watch.

Bristol Night Race – September 13, 2025

Location: Bristol, Tennessee (United States)

Night races are always exhilarating and fun to watch. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race has almost always provided excitement for fans living near Appalachia. A key feature of this race is the close-quarter racing, which offers close calls and extreme precision.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship – November 2, 2025

Location: Avondale, Arizona (United States)

Obviously, the grand finale will be a spectacle for even the most casual of motorsports fans. This is where the team’s season-long rivalries and performance history culminate into a single epic race. The stakes are at their highest in this, and it will be a perfect race to fly out.

Formula 1

Unlike NASCAR, Formula 1 starts a month later, in the middle of March. Formula 1 is known for its incredibly fast supercars and high precision. Formula 1 tickets are already on sale, so be sure to get them when you can! The important events to seek out are the following:

Australian Grand Prix – March 14-16, 2025

Location: Melbourne, Australia

This race is the gun that starts every Formula 1 season. Teams showcase their new technologies and strategies for the year at the Australian Grand Prix, making it an entertaining event to watch and look forward to.

Monaco Grand Prix – May 23-25, 2025

Location: Monaco, Monaco

This race, which takes place in beautiful Monte Carlo, has a rich history associated with it. Due to its unforgiving tight corners, a victory here is coveted for an entire career. If you have the opportunity to visit, do it, as it promises a weekend full of motorsport drama.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – December 5-7, 2025

Location: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Last on our list today is the finale of the Formula 1 season, the Abi Dhabi Grand Prix. This race always plays a decisive role in which driver and team will win the World Champion title. This race is sure to not disappoint, alongside its beautiful setting.

Important Notice

Important Notice

All the above are key dates for any motorsport fan of NASCAR or Formula 1. If you plan on visiting in person, be sure to check out your options sooner rather than later. Tickets can quickly sell out, and you do not want to miss out if you have the opportunity.