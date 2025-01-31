Virtual Gaming Worlds Joins 23XI Racing in Multi-Year Partnership

Chumba Casino to be Featured in Multiple Races

Huntersville, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today a multi-year partnership with Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW), an interactive entertainment company, harnessing technology and creativity to deliver world-class, free-to-play games. Beginning with the upcoming NASCAR season, the partnership will feature VGW’s Chumba Casino brand as the primary paint scheme for several races across all three 23XI cars. The collaboration expands the brand’s global reach in motorsports, complementing its existing partnership with Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1.

As both VGW and 23XI continue to reach new and diverse audiences, the partnership will highlight one of VGW’s biggest brands, Chumba Casino, North America’s premier online social casino. For over a decade, Chumba Casino has brought players fun and entertainment with casino-style games that are always free to play. Chumba Casino’s vibrant paint schemes will be featured at select races this season on each of 23XI’s three Toyota Camry XSE racecars, driven by Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst. The brand will also be displayed on the drivers’ firesuits and team equipment throughout the season. With 23XI’s recent addition of the No. 35 team, VGW and Chumba Casino will be the first primary partner featured across all three teams. During the season, fans and players can also look forward to exciting activations that will provide unique opportunities to engage with both 23XI and Chumba Casino.

“We’re excited for Chumba Casino to partner with 23XI Racing, a team that embodies innovation and excellence in motorsports,” said VGW’s Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Ben Whitford. “At VGW, one of our values is that we are powered by passion, and we love partnering with other leaders in their fields who are passionate about innovation and performance. This collaboration gives us a great opportunity to connect with NASCAR fans and showcase the excitement of Chumba’s free-to-play games. We’re looking forward to working with the 23XI Racing team and achieving groundbreaking success together.”

“We are excited to welcome VGW to the 23XI family and to showcase Chumba Casino on track with Bubba, Tyler, and Riley,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Our organizations share a passion for creating unforgettable fan experiences through innovation and technology and we’re keen to work together on exciting programs that will benefit our fans throughout the year. We look forward to introducing 23XI and NASCAR fans to the Chumba Casino games, which can be played anywhere, anytime while they enjoy our races.”

About Virtual Gaming Worlds

VGW is an interactive entertainment company, harnessing technology and creativity to deliver world-class, free-to-play games. Its high-quality, acclaimed brands include Chumba Casino, Global Poker and LuckyLand Slots, which are enjoyed by players in North America. VGW’s games are based on a freemium model, meaning they are available to play at no cost, but include optional in-game purchases to enhance gameplay. VGW also offers sweepstakes promotions where players can collect free entries for the chance to win real-world prizes. A core value of VGW is “our players come first,” which means always striving to deliver a safe, responsible, and positive player experience.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January 2024.