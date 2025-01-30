Shady Rays Partners with NASCAR Team 23XI Racing to Deliver Superior Vision at the Track

High-Performance Polarized Eyewear Brand Teams Up with 23XI, Wallace, and Reddick for Multi-Year Partnership

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (January 30, 2025) – 23XI Racing and Shady Rays – an independent, American-owned adventure eyewear brand – announced today a multi-year partnership between the two dynamic organizations, bringing advanced optical technology to one of NASCAR’s most exciting teams.

The partnership establishes Shady Rays as the official sunglasses provider for the team and two of its drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, and features the brand as an associate partner on the No. 23 and No. 45 cars at select races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Vision is critical in motorsports, from the driver’s seat to the pit box,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “Shady Rays’ commitment to optical excellence and innovative design makes them the perfect sunglasses partner for our driven organization. Their premium polarized lenses give our team the clarity and precision needed to compete at the highest level of NASCAR.”

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, who has worn Shady Rays since 2021 and has his own collaborative product with the brand, emphasized the performance benefits: “As a driver, I know firsthand how critical clear vision is to a successful race. Shady Rays’ performance lens technology gives you that extra edge, whether you’re a fan watching from the stands or a crew member executing throughout the race.”

The comprehensive, multi-year partnership will begin by outfitting the entire 23XI team with Shady Rays’ premium polarized eyewear featuring COLORUSH™ color enhancing lens technology. This same optical clarity and color enhancement can be found in many of Shady Rays’ existing lifestyle and adventure eyewear products and will later expand to include a line of Shady Rays x 23XI co-branded performance-inspired shades.

“In racing, split-second decisions demand perfect vision,” Shady Rays Founder and CEO Chris Ratterman said. “Our advanced COLORUSH™ color enhancing technology and premium polycarbonate lenses provide the elite optical clarity that 23XI Racing’s teams need to perform at their peak. This partnership unites two organizations committed to pushing the boundaries of performance.”

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, highlighted the practical advantages: “The glare reduction and clarity I get from Shady Rays’ polarized lenses are game-changers, especially during those challenging transition periods when the sun’s low on the horizon. Whether I’m driving on the road or working with my crew in the garage, having premium eyewear that I can trust makes a real difference in my performance.”

Tyler Reddick, pilot of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, added: “The enhanced color definition from Shady Rays’ lenses helps me as I’m analyzing the track. As we prepare to race and the crew focuses on performing at the highest levels, even the smallest visual advantage can make a huge difference.”

Lauletta elaborated on additional partnership benefits: “Aside from providing our drivers and team with stylish, quality eyewear, we also share a common interest in supporting those who make meaningful impacts in their communities. Both our brands seek to put fans first, and throughout the season, we look forward to unique collaborations that will provide great experiences for them.”

“Just like the 23XI Racing team has each other’s backs at 200 mph on the track, we have our customers’ backs every time they put on a pair of Shady Rays,” Ratterman added. “Whether you’re watching from the stands or hitting your own daily adventures, our Lost & Broken protection program means you can focus on what matters most – the moments in front of you. This partnership with 23XI Racing reflects our commitment to not just selling eyewear, but being there for our fans every step of the way.”

The partnership expands Shady Rays’ presence in elite sports, where superior vision and split-second decision-making are paramount. Beyond motorsports, the brand’s premium eyewear is trusted by professional athletes across golf, fishing, volleyball, and other high-performance sports.

About Shady Rays

Shady Rays is an independent, American-owned sunglasses company and one of the fastest-growing sunglasses brands in the U.S. All shades are made with high-quality, polarized lenses in a variety of sunglass frame styles and every purchase goes towards making an impact in our communities through Shady Rays Impact charitable giving. Shady Rays offers the industry’s exclusive Shady Rays Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty and Lost & Broken protection. Shady Rays also sells high-quality lifestyle gear including Snow Goggles, UV Shirts, Prescription glasses, Blue Light glasses, and more. To learn more about Shady Rays and to stay up to date on all the action, visit shadyrays.com and follow us on Meta, TikTok, and X @shadyrays.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January 2024.