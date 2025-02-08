CARVANA, JIMMIE JOHNSON, AND SHAQUILLE O’NEAL SETTLE THE SCORE WITH ONE-OF-A-KIND PAINT SCHEME FOR DAYTONA

Carvana Brings Shaq’s Vision to Life on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota

PHOENIX / STATESVILLE, N.C. – (Feb. 7, 2024) – What happens when a seven-time NASCAR champ and a basketball Hall of Famer settle their playful online banter with a friendly wager? In this case, one of them gets to “dress” the other for Daytona. Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has brought together Jimmie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal in the best way possible—by helping Shaq settle the score with his own custom paint scheme for Johnson’s No.84 Toyota.

The design, inspired by O’Neal’s basketball career, was unveiled at Shaq’s Fun House in New Orleans on February 7 and will debut during qualifying for the DAYTONA 500 on February 12.

“Jimmie and I had a ton of fun putting this together,” said O’Neal. “The car looks amazing, and I can’t wait to see him tear up the track next Sunday. Lucky for him, he’s got a better shot at victory lane than at the free-throw line!”

Shaq’s take on the No. 84 Toyota draws inspiration from his classic 1990s uniform, complete with signature pinstripes, a sleek colorway, and the iconic “Dunkman” logo taking center stage on the hood of the car. If there was any doubt about who won this round, one look at the car makes it crystal clear.

“I figured our little feud would stay online, but next thing I know, Shaq’s challenging me to a free throw contest and calling the shots on my paint scheme,” said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “I have to admit—he’s got style. It’s bold, it’s iconic, and I can’t wait to take it to the track.”

“Jimmie and Shaq are two of the most legendary athletes in their sports, and when they started going back and forth, we knew something fun had to come out of it,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “By blending the worlds of basketball and NASCAR, we’re bringing together two high-energy arenas and two iconic athletes to create something truly unforgettable for fans of both sports.”

Fans can catch Shaq and Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota in action for the first time on February 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. The race is set to broadcast on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET. For an exclusive first look at the new design and for highlights from the race, follow Carvana Racing on Instagram and X.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series in with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pick-up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT SHAQUILLE O’NEAL: Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq’s Fun House—an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus. The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has more than 350 locations in development worldwide and 40-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings. Follow Shaquille O’Neal on TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram.