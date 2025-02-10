Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Sam Hunt Racing for part-time Xfinity campaign in 2025

Jeffrey Earnhardt will be returning to Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) for a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign in 2025.

Earnhardt, a fourth-generation racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, will pilot SHR’s No. 24 Toyota Supra entry, which is serving as the team’s “all-star entry, for his first-scheduled Xfinity start of this upcoming season at Talladega Superspeedway. For the event, Earnhardt will be sponsored by ForeverLawn.

The news comes as Earnhardt is coming off a six-race Xfinity campaign at SHR, which included starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, Talladega in April, both Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in August, Bristol Motor Speedway in September and the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November. During the six-race span, Earnhardt notched a season-best eighth-place result at Atlanta.

“I’m very excited to have ForeverLawn back as a partner this year,” Earnhardt said in a released statement. “They are family to me, and I know [team owner] Sam [Hunt] and everyone on the team feels the same way. They continue to grow the company and launch incredible products in the synthetic turf world. After last season’s races with the Sam Hunt team and the speed they showed, it only made sense to run it back. I can’t express how thankful I am to be able to drive their cars. I’m grateful for the support Toyota has given SHR to grow as a team and to me to continue developing as a driver. We have several races on the calendar, and I look forward to the first race.”

Earnhardt, a former ARCA Menards Series East Most Popular Driver recipient, made his first two Xfinity career starts in 2009, where he drove the No. 40 Key Motorsports Chevrolet entry to respective finishes of 24th at Watkins Glen International and 31st and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Since then, he has made an additional 172 starts through 12 seasons, primarily part-time, in the Xfinity circuit.

Through 174 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, Earnhardt has accumulated a single pole, two top-five results, six top-10 results, 47 laps led and an average-finishing result of 26.2.

To date, Earnhardt’s best on-track result is a runner-up finish at Talladega in April 2022, which occurred in a weekend where he also claimed his first Xfinity pole and piloted the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet, once driven by his grandfather and the late seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, for Richard Childress Racing. In addition, his best points result is 18th, which he achieved in 2014 while driving on a full-time basis for JD Motorsports, and his best season with an average-finishing result occurred in 2019, where his result was a 10.1 after he had racked up three top-10 results while competing between Joe Gibbs Racing and XCI Racing.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Jeffrey and the ForeverLawn family throughout 2025,” Sam Hunt added. “Jeffrey is the ultimate teammate and takes a lot of pride in the development of SHR, which means a ton to me. We also know he can deliver in our GR Supras, and will give him all the tools we can to be successful on the track. He has become like family to our staff, and everyone in the building wants to see him succeed. I’m so grateful to Dale and the entire Karmie family for recognizing our shared vision and alignment of core values between SHR and ForeverLawn. It’s going to be a fun year watching Jeffrey run up front.”

Currently, Earnhardt is the second competitor announced to pilot SHR’s No. 24 Toyota entry for the 2025 Xfinity season. Ryan Truex is scheduled to pilot the entry for this upcoming weekend’s season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. SHR’s No. 24 “all-star” entry will compete alongside the organization’s No. 26 Toyota entry that is set to be driven by rookie Dean Thompson on a full-time basis.

The rest of the scheduling details for both Earnhardt and SHR’s No. 24 driver lineup for the 2025 season remains to be determined.

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2025 season is scheduled to occur at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300. The event is scheduled to occur on April 26 and air at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network.