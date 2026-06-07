Denny Hamlin rallies for 63rd Cup career victory at Michigan

Denny Hamlin was not to be denied from starting at the rear of the field and motoring his way to a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series victory for a second consecutive race weekend. His latest feat occurred in the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, led twice for 40 of 200-scheduled laps in an event where he took the green flag at the rear of the field due to having his pole-winning entry repaired for unapproved adjustments and damage to the bottom that was caused by a flat left-rear tire during practice.

Throughout Sunday’s event at Michigan, Hamlin spent the early portions being mired within the mid-pack region and avoided sustaining significant damage to his entry after being involved in a Lap 82 multi-car accident on a restart that eliminated his 23XI Racing competitor and points leader, Tyler Reddick. After notching an eighth-place result following the second stage period and navigating his way towards the front throughout the final stage period, Hamlin seized an opportunity during a 39-lap shootout. Racing in third place, he made a move beneath Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez to overtake both and assume the lead for the final time through the frontstretch. From there, Hamlin built his lead to more than 11 seconds before he motored his way to his unprecedented third Cup victory of the 2026 season and the 63rd of his illustrious career.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Saturday, June 6, Denny Hamlin notched his 50th Cup career pole position with a pole-winning lap at 195.117 mph in 36.901 seconds. Hamlin, however, dropped to the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments that were made to his pole-winning entry that was damaged on the bottom area due to Hamlin cutting a left-rear tire and barely limping his entry to pit road.

As Hamlin dropped to the rear of the field, Carson Hocevar, who posted a qualifying lap at 195.022 mph in 36.919 seconds and had a homecoming pole snatched at the last second from Hamlin, led the field to the event’s start, and he shared the front row with Tyler Reddick, the latter of whom qualified in third place at 194.969 mph in 36.929 seconds.

Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, William Byron, Josh Berry and Erik Jones joined Hamlin as competitors who dropped to the rear of the field, all due to unapproved adjustments that were made to their respective cars.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Carson Hocevar launched his No. 77 Zeigler Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry ahead from the outside lane, and he led the field through the first two turns and the backstretch. As the field cycled back to the frontstretch, Hocevar led the first lap while Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and the rest of the field followed suit.

On the second lap, the event’s first caution flew when rookie Connor Zilisch, who was racing towards the rear of the field, snapped sideways from the outside lane in Turns 3 and 4 before he spun his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car backward and made light contact with the outside wall. During the event’s first caution period, some, including William Byron, Erik Jones, Christopher Bell and Josh Berry, pitted early for service and to top off on fuel while the rest, led by Hocevar, remained on the track.

The next restart on the sixth lap featured Hocevar gaining another strong advantage from the outside lane before he quickly darted to the left to the inside lane entering the first two turns. As the field fanned out through the backstretch, a three-wide battle between Hocevar, Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick ensued for the lead. Through Turns 3 and 4, Hocevar managed to motor ahead and retain the lead for the following lap.

On the eighth lap, Zilisch’s day went from bad to worse when he slipped up the track through the first two turns, spun to the bottom of the track and hit the inside wall head-on. Compared to his first incident, Zilisch’s latest incident was enough to eliminate him from further contention as he also sustained his third consecutive last-place finish, all due to on-track accidents. During the second caution period, some, including Byron, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Ryan Preece and Todd Gilliland, pitted while the rest, led by Hocevar, remained on the track.

As the event restarted under green flag conditions on Lap 14, Hocevar and Reddick dueled in front of Kyle Larson, Gibbs and the field through the first two turns before Reddick used the inside lane to slide his No. 45 Rockstar Toyota Camry XSE entry up and overtake Hocevar entering the backstretch. As the field behind jostled for spots, Reddick led the next lap over Hocevar while Gibbs retained third place in front of Chase Elliott, Larson, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Zane Smith, Riley Herbst and Chris Buescher, respectively. With various on-track battles ensuing through every turn and straightaway, Reddick proceeded to stabilize his lead to nearly seven-tenths of a second over Hocevar at the Lap 20 mark.

Through the first 25 scheduled laps, Reddick extended his lead to more than a second over Gibbs, with Gibbs overtaking Hocevar for the runner-up spot two laps earlier, while Hocevar, Elliott, Larson, Wallace, Zane Smith, Suarez, Buescher and Herbst were racing in the top 10 ahead of Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek, Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones, respectively. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin was mired in 30th place, and William Byron was positioned in 24th place ahead of teammate Alex Bowman while Christopher Bell occupied 28th place in front of Shane van Gisbergen, Hamlin, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Ross Chastain, respectively.

Ten laps later, Reddick stabilized his lead to half a second over a hard-charging Ty Gibbs. Behind, Hocevar, Elliott and Wallace trailed in the top-five spots, respectively, while Larson, Zane Smith, Buescher, Herbst and Suarez followed suit in the top 10, respectively. Another three laps later, Todd Gilliland limped his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry to pit road due to suffering a flat left-rear tire. Amid Gilliland’s issues, Reddick continued to lead by four-tenths of a second over Gibbs nearing the Lap 40 mark while his 23XI Racing co-owner, Hamlin, was mired in 27th place behind Austin Cindric.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 45, Reddick, who was reeling in 34th-place Ross Chastain to lap the latter, fended off Gibbs by three-tenths of a second to claim his first Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Hocevar, Elliott, Wallace, Zane Smith, Larson, Buescher, Herbst and Suarez were scored in the top 10, respectively, while 34 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap. Under the first stage break period, the lead lap field led by Reddick peeled off the racetrack and pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Ty Gibbs exited pit road first, and he was followed by Wallace, Hocevar, Buescher, Reddick, Zane Smith, Larson, Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Logano, respectively. Not long after, Buescher returned to pit road due to losing a hood pin on his entry.

The second stage period started on Lap 51 as Gibbs and Wallace occupied the front row. At the start, Gibbs was pushed by Hocevar ahead from the outside lane through the frontstretch before Wallace made a charge from the inside lane. As Gibbs was unable to block Wallace’s momentum entering the first two turns, Wallace used the inside lane to motor his No. 23 Columbia Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead and assume the lead entering the backstretch. As Wallace led the next lap, Hocevar battled and overtook Gibbs for third place while Zane Smith navigated his No. 38 Aaron’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry into third place ahead of Elliott, Reddick, Nemechek and Larson. Amid a variety of on-track battles within the field, Wallace was leading by three-tenths of a second over Hocevar by Lap 55.

On Lap 57, Hocevar overtook Wallace to lead through the frontstretch. As Hocevar led, Gibbs, Zane Smith and Elliott started to reel in on Wallace for the runner-up spot while Larson trailed the top-five duo by within two seconds. Gibbs then outdueled Wallace for the runner-up spot on Lap 61 before the latter was overtaken by Elliott for third place by Lap 64. Seconds later, Gibbs used the inside lane through the first two turns to reassume the lead from Hocevar.

On Lap 64, the caution flew when Keselowski, who was racing in 12th place, blew a left-rear tire and dropped off the pace through the frontstretch and towards the outside wall from the first two turns. During this caution period, the field led by Gibbs returned to pit road for service while Cody Ware and JJ Yeley remained on the track. Following the pit stops and with mixed pit strategies ensuing, Elliott exited pit road first and he was followed by Chastain, Larson, Wallace, Gibbs, Reddick, Logano, Nemechek, Bell and Herbst, respectively. Amid the pit stops, Gibbs, who pitted for only two fresh tires, made contact with Ryan Preece while trying to exit his pit stall. Once both Ware and Yeley pitted, Elliott cycled in front with the overall lead.

With the event restarting on Lap 70, teammates Elliott and Larson dueled in front of Gibbs, Wallace and the field before Larson managed to slide up from the inside lane and lead through the first two turns. As the field fanned out, Larson cycled back to the frontstretch and led the next lap before Elliott reeled in and overtook Larson from the inside lane entering the first two turns. As Elliott led Larson, 23XI Racing’s Wallace, Reddick and Herbst occupied the top-five spots over Gibbs and Nemechek while Bell, Logano, Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Hocevar jostled and battled for eighth place. Meanwhile, Hamlin navigated up to 14th place before he gained three spots over the next four laps. Behind, Allmendinger, Suarez, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Zane Smith battled fiercely for 12th place while Elliott continued to lead by four-tenths of a second over Larson on Lap 75.

Then on Lap 77, the caution returned when Allmendinger, who was battling in the top-15 mark, snapped sideways from the middle lane of the first two turns and spun towards the bottom of the backstretch, though Allmendinger was able to continue and slowly limp to pit road with flat tires. During the latest caution period, some, including Chase Briscoe, Preece, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, Buescher, Austin Hill, Shane van Gisbergen, Todd Gilliland, JJ Yeley, and Brad Keselowski, were among those who stayed out, while the rest of the field, primarily front-runners led by Elliott, remained on the track.

The next restart on Lap 82 did not last long when a stack-up at the front through the frontstretch caused Hocevar, who restarted fourth in line from the inside lane, to bump Nemechek into Wallace as Wallace clipped Gibbs into Reddick. Reddick then spun down the track and hit the inside wall hard on the rear before he was hit hard on the left side by Austin Dillon, which eliminated both from further contention. Another competitor who was involved was Denny Hamlin, who was hit from behind and did a full 360 spin, but he managed to continue without being hit by oncoming traffic.

During the latest caution, some including Hamlin, Gilliland, Buescher, Keselowski, Yeley, Briscoe and McDowell pitted while the damaged entries of Reddick and Austin Dillon were taken behind the wall. Amid the on-track chaos, Elliott retained the lead over teammate Larson despite Larson barely getting hit by Reddick’s entry while Wallace, Herbst, Hocevar, Bell, Logano, Suarez, Erik Jones and Zane Smith followed suit, respectively.

For the next restart on Lap 89, Larson fended off Elliott, Wallace and the field through the first two turns before the caution quickly returned. This was due to Keselowski making contact with Nemechek and spinning from the bottom to the outside lane through the first two turns, where he then made hard contact against the outside wall and took his damaged No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry to the garage as his hopes of winning at his home track evaporated for a 29th time.

As the event restarted on Lap 93, Elliott dueled with Larson through the frontstretch before the former used the inside lane to motor ahead with the lead. Behind, Wallace used the outside lane to overtake Larson for the runner-up spot while Hocevar, Logano and Herbst battled for fourth place. Hocevar motored ahead with the spot ahead of teammate Suarez, Herbst, Logano, Bell, Blaney and Noah Gragson while Elliott led the next lap. Wallace then drag-raced and overtook Elliott to lead the Lap 95 mark through the frontstretch.

At the halfway mark on Lap 100, Elliott, who drag-raced and reassumed the lead from Wallace through the frontstretch two laps earlier, was leading while Larson and Suarez moved up to second and third, respectively. Behind, Wallace dropped to fourth place while Hocevar, who got loose entering Turns 3 and 4 while trying to throw a three-wide move beneath Larson and Wallace, dropped to ninth place. Meanwhile, Herbst occupied fifth place in front of Erik Jones, Bell and Logano while Byron trailed in 10th place. Meanwhile, Hamlin was mired in 15th place behind Gragson, Zane Smith, Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. while Ty Gibbs was mired at the tail end of the lead lap category in 33rd place.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 120, Elliott captured his second Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Erik Jones charged his way into the runner-up spot ahead of Suarez, Larson, Byron, Bell, Hocevar, Hamlin, Logano and Zane Smith, respectively, while Wallace drifted back to 11th place in front of teammate Herbst, Gragson, Blaney and Cindric. By then, 31 of 38 starters were scored on the lead lap while Todd Gilliland emerged as the first competitor a lap down in 32nd place and was awarded the free pass to cycle back on the lead lap over Ty Gibbs. During the second stage break period, the lead lap field led by Elliott pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Elliott exited pit road first, and he was followed by teammate Byron, Suarez, Buescher, Bell, Larson, Hamlin, Jones, Wallace and Michael McDowell, respectively.

With 74 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Elliott and Byron occupied the front row. At the start, Elliott received a bump from Bell from the inside lane to motor ahead of Byron and lead the field through the first two turns. As the field smoothly navigated through the backstretch and Turns 3 and 4, Elliott led the next lap over Bell, Byron, Larson and Suarez while Hamlin, Jones, Logano, Wallace and Zane Smith followed suit, respectively. As Jones navigated his way up to sixth place over the next three laps, Wallace dropped to 10th in front of Logano while Suarez, Hocevar and Zane Smith raced from seventh to ninth, respectively. Meanwhile, Elliott led by two-tenths of a second over Bell and nearly half a second over Byron with 70 laps remaining.

Down to the final 60 laps of the event, Elliott maintained a lead that stood to three-tenths of a second over Bell, though Bell was making steady gains to reel in Elliott for the lead. Behind, Byron trailed in third place by eight-tenths of a second while Hamlin was racing in fourth place and trailing by a second. Meanwhile, Larson settled in fifth place in front of Jones, Suarez, Hocevar, Zane Smith and Wallace while Austin Cindric, Logano, Blaney, Buescher, Chastain, Stenhouse, Berry, Gragson, Preece and Nemechek occupied the top-20 spots, respectively.

A lap later, the caution flew when Zane Smith, who was racing in ninth place, slid through the first two turns and wrecked backwards on the driver’s left side against the outside wall, where his wrecked entry emerged with a flat left-rear tire. By then, Jones occupied fifth place from Larson as Elliott continued to lead. During this caution period, the lead lap field led by Elliott returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, the top-four competitors led by Byron and including Bell, Chastain and Logano exited pit road first after all pitted for two fresh tires. Elliott, who pitted for four fresh tires, followed suit ahead of Hamlin, Larson, Berry, Suarez and Jones, respectively. Amid the pit stops, Berry was sent to the tail end of the field for speeding on pit road.

The next restart with 53 laps remaining featured Byron being pushed by teammate Elliott from the inside lane that enabled Byron and his No. 24 AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry to motor ahead with the lead. Two turns later, the caution returned when Elliott, who was dueling with Bell for the runner-up spot, got loose and sent both hard against the outside wall in Turns 3 and 4. The carnage only involved Elliott and Bell as Byron retained the lead, but the event was placed in a red flag period for more than 20 minutes to have the carnage cleared and the wall area that was damaged repaired. Bell, whose No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE entry was severely demolished following the impact from Elliott’s No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry, would later be revealed to be dealing with ankle and wrist injuries that would require additional evaluation for this upcoming week.

When the red flag lifted and the event restarted under green with 147 laps remaining, Suarez assumed the lead from Byron before the caution returned during the following lap. This latest caution was due to a nine-car accident on the frontstretch that involved Shane van Gisbergen, Josh Berry, Cody Ware, Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, Ty Dillon and Austin Hill.

During the next restart with 39 laps remaining, Suarez maintained a slight lead while teammate Hocevar executed a three-wide move along with Hamlin that pinned Byron in the middle, with Hocevar and Hamlin moving into second and third while Hocevar challenged Suarez for the lead in a side-by-side battle through the backstretch. Then entering Turns 3 and 4, Hamlin gained a huge draft on both Hocevar and Suarez. He then threw a three-wide move beneath the latter two to overtake them through the frontstretch for the following lap and clear the field entering the next two turns.

Down to the final 30 laps of the event, Hamlin was leading by six-tenths of a second over Suarez while Wallace, Byron, Hocevar, Logano, Jones, Blaney, Buescher and Larson. Hamlin increased his lead to a second with 25 laps remaining before he added another second to his advantage with 20 laps remaining. Behind, Suarez maintained the runner-up spot over Wallace, Hocevar and a hard-charging Jones while Logano, Blaney, Byron, Larson and Buescher raced in the top 10 ahead of Chastain, Briscoe, Cindric, Cole Custer and Herbst.

With less than 10 laps remaining, Hamlin maintained a lead that grew beyond eight seconds over Hocevar, Wallace and Jones while Larson and Suarez fiercely battled for fifth place. Jones proceeded to overtake Wallace and Hocevar to move into second place while Larson barely outdueled Suarez for fifth place. Meanwhile, Hamlin grew his lead to 10 seconds with five laps remaining.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Hamlin remained in the lead by 10 seconds over Jones. With no late challenges lurking close from behind, Hamlin steered his No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE entry smoothly around Michigan for a final time before he claimed the checkered flag and won by more than 11 seconds.

Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

With the victory, Hamlin, who won after rallying from starting at the rear of the field for a second consecutive event, notched his 63rd career win in the NASCAR Cup Series division, which moved him into a tie with his former teammate and the late two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch for ninth place on the all-time wins list. He also achieved his third victory of the 2026 season and his fourth at Michigan. Hamlin’s victory was also the ninth of the 2026 season for Toyota and the fourth for Joe Gibbs Racing.

During Hamlin’s victory celebrations and burnouts on the frontstretch, he carried a black flag that sported the number decals 1 and 8 to resemble the No. 18, a number that was piloted by Kyle Busch as Hamlin paid tribute and saluted his late teammate.

“This Joe Gibbs team just keeps giving me amazing race cars,” Hamlin said on the frontstretch on Prime Video. “This National Debt Toyota was just amazing. At the last run there, I just hammered down. [I] Had a few good restarts, and once we got to the lead, I was going to lay it out. All I had. The offseason was rough for me. It was brought for the NASCAR family. We lost a lot of people. This week, we lost Gentleman Ned [Jarrett], the original badass of the No. 11. We’re still thinking of Kyle [Busch], [wife] Samantha, [kids] Brexton, Lennix. Just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week and I don’t take it for granted this opportunity that I’m in. I just love we’re making the best of it.”

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Erik Jones recorded Legacy Motor Club’s new highest-finishing result by finishing in the runner-up spot, which marks Jones’ highest result since finishing third in the 2025 Southern 500, while Bubba Wallace rallied from a three-race slump to finish in third place for his second top-five result of the 2026 season.

Kyle Larson and Carson Hocevar, the latter of whom led 21 laps in front of his home crowd, finished in the top five. Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10 in the final running order.

There were 23 lead changes for 11 different leaders. The event featured a race-record 11 cautions for 54 laps. In addition, 20 of 37 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the 15th event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick continues to lead the regular-season standings by 51 points over Denny Hamlin, 157 over Ryan Blaney, 187 over Chase Elliott and 199 over Ty Gibbs.

Results:

Denny Hamlin, 40 laps led Erik Jones Bubba Wallace, nine laps led Kyle Larson, four laps led Carson Hocevar, 21 laps led Daniel Suarez, 10 laps led Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Chris Buescher Chase Briscoe Austin Cindric Cole Custer Riley Herbst John Hunter Nemechek Josh Berry Ross Chastain, one lap led AJ Allmendinger William Byron, seven laps led Alex Bowman Austin Hill JJ Yeley, one lap down, two laps led Todd Gilliland, one lap down Cody Ware, two laps down Ty Dillon, four laps down Ty Gibbs – OUT, Accident, six laps led Michael McDowell – OUT, Accident Noah Gragson – OUT, Accident Ryan Preece – OUT, Accident Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – OUT, Accident Shane van Gisbergen – OUT, Accident Christopher Bell – OUT, Accident Chase Elliott – OUT, Accident, 67 laps led, Stage 2 winner Zane Smith – OUT, Accident Brad Keselowski – OUT, Accident Tyler Reddick – OUT, Accident, 33 laps led, Stage 1 winner Austin Dillon – OUT, Accident Connor Zilisch – OUT, Accident

Next on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Great American Getaway 400. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, June 14, and air at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.